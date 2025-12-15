HOKUM Teaser Trailer: Adam Scott Stars in Damian McCarthy's Next Horror Thriller

A horror writer visits an Irish inn to scatter his parents' ashes, unaware the property is said to be haunted by a witch.

Neon has released a new teaser trailer for Hokum, the upcoming horror thriller form Damian McCarthy, director of Oddity annd Caveat. And in keeping with the distributor's track record for saying nothing at all in their promotional material they point out important bits like they're responsible for distributing Longlegs, and the producers of Weapons also had a hand in this.

Still, it is a successful promotion as there is a lot of interesting imagry going on in this one, stuff that makes us go 'ooh' and 'ahh'. McCarthy's films have been generously received, Oddity making waves through the festival circuit during the Summer of 2024. And never mind this is Adam Scott getting back into the horror thriller genre after many a foray into horror comedies over the years.

Consider us intrigued. Damn you, Neon, you've done it again!