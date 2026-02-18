Unnamed Footage Festival 2026: First Wave of Films Announced

The folks at The Unnamed Footage Festival have announced the first wave of titles for this year's event.

The festival will feature the best that the circuit has to offer, in regards to found footage flicks currently on tour. They're also hoping that films premiering at their festival will find firm footing on the circuit throughout the rest of the year.

Below is a quick announcement from the festival and the first wave of titles are in the gallery below.

The Found Footage Horror and In-World-Camera Film Festival returns to San Francisco March 24-29, 2026, with an extended schedule, new events and a collection of films that are guaranteed to terrify and delight. The Unnamed Footage Festival (UFF) team is excited to reveal the first wave of films for its highly anticipated 9th edition, including world premieres, new releases, and returning UFF alums. Taking place from March 24th through March 29th, 2025, UFF9 will be screening an unrivaled lineup of found footage features and shorts at San Francisco’s historic Balboa Theater. With the theatrical releases of UFF alumni such as DOOBA DOOBA, DREAM EATER, and HUNTING MATTHEW NICHOLS, among others, found footage is experiencing a renaissance. As such, UFF has expanded its line up to include a fourth full day of films on Thursday, March 26th, guaranteeing the most expansive lineup in festival history. Leading up to the festival, the Unnamed Footage Festival will be co-presenting Terror Tuesday with San Francisco’s Alamo Drafthouse New Mission, on March 24th. On Wednesday, March 25th, UFF will be kicking off the festivities proper, with its annual Recalibration Party taking place at the Artists’ Television Access in San Francisco’s historic Mission district. Open to all festival attendees, the Recalibration Party features a chance to mingle with found footage fans and filmmakers, as well as catch a movie and enjoy copious libations during UFF’s annual Power Hour, featuring a rapid fire barrage of 60 found footage clips in 60 minutes. Thursday through Sunday we dive into the heart of the festival: four full days of non-stop found footage horror, faux documentary, screenlife, and all forms of in-world-camera. Each day is loaded with fantastic titles, featuring a mix of familiar filmmakers and bold new voices in found footage. UFF Alumni Dillon Brown returns to the fest with his spectacular new feature, PRIMAL DARKNESS, which will be released on exclusive found footage streaming platform FOUNDTV shortly after the screening. Also returning to the festival will be Anthony Cousins with FROGMAN RETURNS, and Adrian Țofei with WE PUT THE WORLD TO SLEEP, his long awaited followup to the depraved and unforgettable BE MY CAT: A FILM FOR ANNE. Films by newcomers include the hospital bodycam thriller INFIRMARY from Nicholas Pineda, Samuel Freeman’s wildly experimental feature DON’T LOOK IN THE DARK, and Baptist Agostini-Croce’s micro budget Folk horror HERITAGE. The complete schedule and second wave will be announced soon with more premieres, special events, and retro screenings. Badges are on sale now via FilmFreeway.