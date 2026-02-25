PRETTY LETHAL Official Trailer: Dance as if Your Life Depended on it. Fight Because it Does.
The official trailer is here for Vicky Jewson's action thriller, Pretty Lethal. Their film will have its world premiere at SXSW then stream globally on Prime Video on March 25th.
Stunt performer Shahaub Roudbari is the stunt designer & coordinator for this flick. Among many things Roudbari has been Jason Statham's stunt double. We can't say that the trailer gives a full impression of what Jewson calls, "... bringing highly specific skillset of a ballerina to the action space" looks like. The editor's focus was on poses and moments instead.
We do have boots on the ground during SXSW, perhaps we will catch it then and report back to you afterwards.
Starring Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Iris Apatow, Avantika, Millicent Simmonds and Uma ThurmanDirected by Vicky JewsonWorld Premiere at the SXSW Film FestivalStreaming Globally on Prime Video March 25, 2026An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong—and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival.“In Pretty Lethal, I wanted to bring the highly specific skillset of a ballerina to the action space. We created a world built on the broken dreams of a dancer, played by the iconic Uma Thurman. This world and our incredible young cast gave me the freedom to swing between horror, comedy and action to create a breathless rollercoaster ride. The troupe embraces team work, sisterhood and ballet-fu in order to stay alive. Dance like your life depends on it!”Vicky Jewson, Director
