PRETTY LETHAL Official Trailer: Dance as if Your Life Depended on it. Fight Because it Does.

The official trailer is here for Vicky Jewson's action thriller, Pretty Lethal. Their film will have its world premiere at SXSW then stream globally on Prime Video on March 25th.

Stunt performer Shahaub Roudbari is the stunt designer & coordinator for this flick. Among many things Roudbari has been Jason Statham's stunt double. We can't say that the trailer gives a full impression of what Jewson calls, "... bringing highly specific skillset of a ballerina to the action space" looks like. The editor's focus was on poses and moments instead.

We do have boots on the ground during SXSW, perhaps we will catch it then and report back to you afterwards.