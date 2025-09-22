STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Teaser Trailer: Promising Big Adventure on The Big Screen in 2026

Our first look at Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has arrived with the first teaser trailer for the feature-length story with our favorite bounty hunter and force-wielding companion.

Your first look at “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” is here! The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theatres May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Fans will note there is a new Razorcrest in skies. We get to see Zeb Orrelios from Rebels in action. And we get our first look at Sigourney Weaver as a fighter pilot and a shot from behind of Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta.

Everyone fights all manner of troopers, monster and robots in what looks like a big attempt as big adventure, right down to the Raiders-esque typography in the title.

