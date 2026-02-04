SOON YOU WILL BE GONE AND POSSIBLY EATEN: TALK TO ME's Sophie Wilde Set to Star in Sci-fi Thriller

Sophie Wilde (A24’s Talk to Me and Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson) is set to star in the science-fiction thriller Soon You Will Be Gone and Possibly Eaten, it was announced today. Directed by Egor Abramenko (A24’s upcoming horror film Altar, the sci-fi horror film Sputnik), the film is written by Luke Piotrowski and Ben Collins, the writing team behind Hulu’s Hellraiser, Searchlight and Anton’s The Night House and Lionsgate’s She Rides Shotgun. The script is based on the short story by Nick Antosca, screenwriter of Antlers and creator / showrunner of upcoming Apple TV’s Cape Fear executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams. Anton is fully financing the film and handling worldwide rights, launching sales at EFM. Domestic sales are being handled by Anton, Anonymous Content and WME Independent.

Soon You Will Be Gone and Possibly Eaten is produced by Sébastien Raybaud (Victorian Psycho, Greenland 2, The Night House) for Anton, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat (Hulu’s Murdaugh: A Death in the Family, upcoming film Verity), Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks for Divide/Conquer (Universal/Blumhouse’s M3GAN and THE BLACK PHONE 2) and Dawn Olmstead and Nick Shumaker for Anonymous Content. The project is executive produced by Anonymous Content’s David Levine (Academy Award-nominated Nickel Boys) and Garrett Kemble.

Production will start in Spring, with production design by Masha Slavina who previously collaborated with Abramenko on Altar and Sputnik and the alien design by Monkey Rave.

The high concept sci-fi thriller follows Rob and Sabile, a young engaged couple, who head to a secluded mountain resort to take their vows and step into the new chapter of their shared lives. What was planned as a joyous wedding attended by family members takes a different turn when unexpected guests crash the ceremony.

Egor Abramenko: “I was blown away by Nick Antosca’s short story. From the get-go, it was a very fresh take on the alien genre, which is a really rare thing.”