FACES OF DEATH: New Film Faces "Controversy" Over In-Theater Poster Placement

Up front, I am leery of anything deemed "controversial" within the horror space these days.

However, since there is no such thing as bad press (unless you're being called out for being an asshole to women, children and animals, then fuck you, fire away!) this drummed up "controversy" over in-theater promotional material for the new Faces of Death is the next one, fabricated out of thin air to get bums in seats on opening weekend.

This time Discussing Film agreed to help out...

Now, the film’s promotional rollout has hit another obstacle, this time in physical spaces. According to newly surfaced materials, theatrical “1-sheet” posters for Faces of Death have been officially rejected for in-theater placement, with regulators citing imagery that is “too intense” for environments where children may be present. The decision underscores the difficulty of marketing a horror project that appears genuinely committed to pushing boundaries in both content and presentation.

And we have decided to play along. The offensive materials, complete with an Instagram style Sensitive Content Filter (because youths are the target market, obviously), are in the gallery below.