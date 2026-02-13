Now Playing: BY DESIGN, CRIME 101, GOOD LUCK HAVE FUN DON'T DIE

Here's our guide to what's now playing in movie theaters, updated with links to all our reviews.

By Design

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Music Box Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "Upon seeing a gorgeous chair in a showroom, Camille (Juliette Lewis) realizes that she truly envies the life of this perfect piece of furniture. If only she could be someone's favorite thing. When she and the chair swap forms, Camille learns that she is better liked as an inanimate object than she was as a person: her mother (Betty Buckley) finds her to be a better listener, and her best friends (Samantha Mathis and Robin Tunney) enjoy a newfound, friction-free rapport.

"As the chair, Camille is unable to speak or move and winds up in the hands of Olivier (Mamoudou Athie), a minimalist bachelor who gradually becomes romantically fixated on his elegant new possession. Narrated by Melanie Griffith, this modern fable celebrates the messiness of female interiority with deadpan humor, surrealist flourishes, and interpretative dance numbers. An absurdist spin on the body-swap comedy, By Design is a bold new work from singular filmmaker Amanda Kramer."

Our review by Kyle Logan: "A truly magical piece of filmmaking, a visually stunning movie made for anyone who has ever collapsed in on themselves because of others."

Crime 101

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher. As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices-and the realization that there can be no turning back.

"Adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast."

Our review by Daniel Egan: "Polished and assured, Crime 101 runs an exceptional cast through a complicated heist plot based on a Don Winslow novella. Despite superb production values, the film -- like all of Winslow's work -- is studiously derivative, Heat-lite with a happy ending."

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Briarcliff Entertainment. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "A man claiming to be from the future takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world."

Our review by J Hurtado: "Verbinski and Rockwell are a match made in movie heaven, a director with a unique sense of visual flair and drama and an actor capable of not only existing in this kind of chaos, but even piercing through it, I'd love to see a dozen more features with these two working this closely. As it stands, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is a wildly entertaining, bracingly messy return to the director's chair, with a message that manages to remain clear throughout the chaos, and you've got to respect that."

Wuthering Heights

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Warner Bros. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness."

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Ultimately, the Cathy and Heathcliff characters in Fennell's Wuthering Heights are objects of pity, not admiration. And while the same can't be said of Fennell's film, it's clear that Fennell made a film that her 14-year-old self would embrace with pride."

Cold Storage

The film is now playing, in movie theaters and on digital platforms, via Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Official synopsis: "One bad day can be contagious.

"The wildest night shift ever begins in Cold Storage - starring Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell and Liam Neeson, from the screenwriter of Jurassic Park and the producer of Zombieland."

George and Josh Bate got an early look at the film last week; their review sums up its virtues nicely: "Despite its tonal imbalances and second-half missteps, Cold Storage delivers the kind of light genre fare many, less critical audience members will delight in. The film may not make the most of its talented cast and crew, nor does it evoke the quality of its myriad of influences, but there's good fun to be had here for those with 90 minutes to spare and with a proclivity for the repulsive and irreverent."

The Mortuary Assistant

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Seismic Releasing.

Official synopsis: "During her first overnight shift at the morgue, newly hired mortician Rebecca Owens falls victim to possession from a demonic entity."

Our review by George & Josh Bate: "If it wasn't abundantly clear already, The Mortuary Assistant is a far cry from either of [David] Lynch's classics and demonstrates that, even in the most abstract and disorienting of stories, there needs to be some degree of narrative grounding. Otherwise, the viewer detaches from the characters and gradually loses interest in the obstacles they face."

Here's our new Video On Demand (VOD) bonus section, referring to movies debuting only on various digital platforms.

Broken Bird

The film is now available in Canada, only on various digital platforms.

Official synopsis: "Sybil is a quiet, creative soul, with a love of taxidermy and poetry. When she unexpectedly falls in love, her world is turned upside down, and she faces a new tragic challenge, the only way she knows how: quiet, creative destruction."

Our own Kurt Halfyard saw and enjoyed the film at last year's Calgary Underground Film Festival; his review explained: "Broken Bird is equal parts psychological mystery, romance, and cool examination of taboos around love and death, that, when all combined, feels like a provocation. Regardless of your age or experience, this movie is unabashedly aiming to shove its audience out of their genre-comfort zone."

Sweetness

The film is now available, only on digital platforms, via Saban Films.

Official synopsis: "When a superfan learns that her rock star idol is spiraling into addiction, she makes it her mission to save him, whether he wants her help or not. But when her desperate plan spirals out of control, she kidnaps him in a delusional attempt to 'fix' him. What begins as compassion turns into captivity, as she locks him away in the name of love."

I saw the film at SXSW last year and was very impressed, as I concluded in my review: "Fierce is the most fitting description for Kate Hallet's impersonation of the wildly determined Rylee and for the movie as a whole. Sweetness turns surprisingly sour at times, yet retains sweetness at its core. At least, when it's not completely unhinged, which is most of the time."

Now Playing celebrates the moviegoing experience, in theaters and at home.

