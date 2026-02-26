ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN 4K UHD Review: Deeper with Special Features

Films involving journalism and true events often contain spellbinding theories based on questions and elements, ranging from truths to deceptions.

By revisiting the 1976 classic, All the President’s Men, the darkness of the film’s actual events reminds its audience that accuracy and honesty matter. There are many frustrating discussions based on facts and evidence. The objective of the detectives is the inspiration which thrives by reminding viewers to keep going to get what is needed. The thrilling aspects of this important historical story are more enticing in 4K UHD.

The 4K UHD makes the audio and visuals feel more convincing. The cinematography shines, since the materials related to clues and facts are fascinating. There is a deeper feeling that resonates in this format as the world of reporters is showcased. Even though technology is much more advanced today, truths and evidence still require deep focus.

After absorbing the film, audiences can learn more thanks to the many special features included in the 4K UHD edition. To get the maximum benefits from the surreal aspects of this film, I believe All the President’s Men must be viewed in full before taking in the special features. By following this approach, the film’s story is even more captivating and the various theories more intriguing.

The film opens with a typewriter and paper with the month of June and the year 1972, i.e., the era of the Watergate Crisis. Then the film goes to archived footage of President Nixon before he speaks at a conference. From there on, the film proceeds to a crime scene and then jumps to Bob Woodward (Robert Redford), a Washington Post reporter. With the emphasis on the 1970s, the setting of newspaper office jobs highlights how being present for all major stories was essential. Woodward is an investigative reporter. His presence and persistence in the courts at the beginning of the film builds a solid foundation under All the President’s Men.

The fascination with All the President’s Men is accentuated due to the dynamics between the reporters. The film starts with Woodward working as the main journalist, and then later he collaborates with Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) as the co-writer of the story.

With a national news story playing out, the in-depth focus on the characters of Woodward and Bernstein, and the nature of their partnership, is explored as they follow the real-life events of Watergate and Nixon’s departure. Redford and Hoffman are heroes for taking the professional risks necessary to make this incredible story come to life in All the President’s Men.

The 4K UHD presents the film in 2160p Ultra High Definition, the sharpest imagery available in restoration to view All the President’s Men. While the special features have no presentation in 4K or HDR, they still provide astounding context for deeper thinking.

All the President’s Men not only continues to inspire young journalists today, but it also influenced news anchors that broadcast the most vital news across the entire world. The compelling message is to always look for a story and then to search deeper to find the answers. Even though sacrifices can be tough, the more a journalist digs, the stronger a storyteller will grow.

There are two new segment discussions included. They are with CNN news anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper discussing the era with the real-life Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein and more in the special features mentioned in the order below. This material is essential to watch after viewing All the President’s Men in full-length, because it explains how the evolution of writing stories continues to shift to find and inform audiences.

Special features:

-*NEW* News anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper discuss the chemistry between Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman on All the President’s Men and its Influence [7:56]

-*NEW* Bash and Tapper go into detail about their era working alongside the real Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein on Woodward and Bernstein: A Journalism Masterclass [7:36]

-Archival interviews with names in journalism including Greg Krikorian, Linda Ellerbee, Walter Cronkite, Matthew Felling, Peter Schwezer, Ben Bradlee, Carl Bernstein, Jonathan Alter, and filmmaker Oliver Stone on Woodward and Bernstein: Lighting the Fire [17:53]

Technical details:

-2160p Ultra High Definition

-Audio: DTS-HD MA: English 2.0 Mono

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment is the distributor of many classic titles and TV series. Their official website has more information including opportunities to purchase the film on physical or digital.