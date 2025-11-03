Opening This Week: PREDATOR: BADLANDS, DIE MY LOVE, NUREMBERG, PETER HUJAR'S DAY, More

We love movies. And we love the theatrical experience. There's no better way to experience fully the filmmakers' intention.

That being said, we also love physical media. And appreciate streaming services, most of the time, look for our weekly guide every Friday.

Today we introduce our weekly guide to (mostly) genre movies opening in theaters, so you can plan your week accordingly. Look for it every Monday. We'll be adding links to our reviews as they're published (or re-published, in the case of films we've already covered at film festivals).

Predator: Badlands

The film opens Friday, November 7, only in movie theaters, via 20th Century Studios. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Director Dan Tractenberg grabbed everyone's attention with the suspense thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), then began playing in the Predator franchise space with the excellent thiller Prey (2022), followed by the animated Predator: Killer of Killers (2025), and now Predator: Badlands.

A young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) teams up with an unexpected ally (Elle Fanning) to battle a powerful adversary, according to the official synopsis. Based on Trachtenberg's track record and the trailer, we're anticipating a galvanizing action thriller.

Die My Love

The film opens Friday, only in movie theaters in the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Spain, Australia and more, via MUBI.

Director Lynn Ramsey's new film is a "blistering depiction of a woman engulfed by love and madness, featuring stunning performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson," according to the official synopsis. Look for our review on Tuesday, as well as a feature article on the director's films on Wednesday.

Nuremberg

The film opens Friday, November 7, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures Classics. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

In James Vanderbilt's film, "The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a US Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe)."

The film screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where Ankit Jhunwalawala watched and reviewed for us. We'll let you decide if you want to read now or later this week when we republish it in full.

Peter Hujar's Day

The film opens November 7, only in movie theaters, via Janus Films and Sideshow Releasing. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Ben Whishaw and Rebecca Hall star in a singular recreation in a day spent with groundbreaking queer photographer Peter Hujar and biographer Linda Rosenkrantz.

Our own Olga Aretemyeva saw the film at the New York Film Festival last month and filed her excellent review. We'll be republishing her review in full later this week. Or, you can read the review again now through the link: we're all about choices!

Also out this week:

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk. Per the official synopsis: "A haunting testament to the resilience of daily life under siege in Gaza. Captured through a filmmaker's video calls with Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona, these calls act as a powerful digital lifeline to the realities of war, resistance and survival." Official site



Stone Cold Fox. "Fox (Kiernan Shipka) breaks out of an abusive commune, but when the queenpin (Krysten Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Kiefer Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped," per the official synopsis.

