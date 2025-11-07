Now Playing: PREDATOR: BADLANDS, DIE MY LOVE, NUREMBERG

As we said earlier this week, "we love movies. And we love the theatrical experience. There's no better way to experience fully the filmmakers' intention."

In this new weekly feature, we will update our 'look-ahead' guide from each Monday, updated with all our reviews.

Predator: Badlands

The film opens Friday, November 7, only in movie theaters, via 20th Century Studios. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Director Dan Tractenberg grabbed everyone's attention with the suspense thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), then began playing in the Predator franchise space with the excellent thiller Prey (2022), followed by the animated Predator: Killer of Killers (2025), and now Predator: Badlands.

A young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) teams up with an unexpected ally (Elle Fanning) to battle a powerful adversary, according to the official synopsis. Based on Trachtenberg's track record and the trailer, we're anticipating a galvanizing action thriller.

And the director delivered! As our own Andrew Mack wrote in his review: "Trachtenberg aims to give their audience the ultimate thrill ride. Golly, it's fun, loud, and bombastic. Every action set piece is designed to be big, with massive ranges of motion, defying physics whenever possible, each one having its 'ooh' and 'aah' moments." Having seen the film for myself yesterday, I concur!

Die My Love

The film opens Friday, only in movie theaters in the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Spain, Australia and more, via MUBI.

Director Lynn Ramsey's new film is a "blistering depiction of a woman engulfed by love and madness, featuring stunning performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson," according to the official synopsis. Our own Maxwell Rabb wrote a terrific overview of the director's career this week.

Shelagh Rowan-Legg dissected the film in his review: "Using the contrast of the wide Montana landscape in contrast with the proverbial prison growing smaller around Grace, Die, My Love is both Ramsay and her star Lawrence at their most angrily raw and immediate, screaming because no one has listened to them when they speak plainly. Sometimes only screaming and setting fire to the world will be enough."

Nuremberg

The film opens Friday, November 7, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures Classics. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

In James Vanderbilt's film, "The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a US Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe)."

The film screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where Ankit Jhunwalawala watched and reviewed for us, concluding: "Nuremberg (2025) has the bland competence of historical dramas of old, jumping from city to city, a stately, desaturated color scheme to evoke the past and a flat handsomeness in terms of period detail and costume design. ... The drama has twists and turns, and a pretence that the trial might reach any other conclusion than the pre-ordained one. ... Nuremberg (2025)'s trappings belie the pointlessness of the entire endeavor, which advances nothing of meaning and fails to make a case for its own existence."

Peter Hujar's Day

The film opens November 7, only in movie theaters, via Janus Films and Sideshow Releasing. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Ben Whishaw and Rebecca Hall star in a singular recreation in a day spent with groundbreaking queer photographer Peter Hujar and biographer Linda Rosenkrantz. Our own Olga Artemyeva saw the film at the New York Film Festival last month. In her excellent review, she noted:

"This movie is by no means a traditional biopic, despite the brave marketing efforts to pass it as such. Instead, it really is 76 minutes of two people on screen, one of them vocalizing every minor detail that happened to him the day prior, starting with 'I woke up,' and the other one - Rebecca Hall as Linda Rosenkrantz - offering leading questions and encouragements from time to time. It is also honestly impossible to look away from for any of that, even when nothing remarkable is being said or done."

Also out this week:

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk. Per the official synopsis: "A haunting testament to the resilience of daily life under siege in Gaza. Captured through a filmmaker's video calls with Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona, these calls act as a powerful digital lifeline to the realities of war, resistance and survival." Official site



Stone Cold Fox. "Fox (Kiernan Shipka) breaks out of an abusive commune, but when the queenpin (Krysten Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Kiefer Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped," per the official synopsis.

Now Playing celebrates the theatrical experience.

