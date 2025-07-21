PREDATOR: BADLANDS Official Trailer: Big Action Features Heavily in New Trailer
After the teaser trailer for the new Predator movie, Predator: Badlands gave hints of what is to come this official trailer is promising big things; specifically big action with some humor as well.
Is half-Thia (Elle Fanning) a nod to Bishop from the end of Aliens and into Alien 3? You can see the Weyland Yutani logo in the cushion behind Thia's head and in the HUD display on the glass of some kind of recovery pod where she is downloaded - into another body, perhaps? Surely she cannot be going Cloud City 3-PO throughout most of the movie, can she?
Anywhooo, take a look at the official trailer for Predator: Badlands down below. The new movie opens in cinemas on November 7th.,
A new trailer for “Predator: Badlands,” the newest entry in the “Predator” franchise from director Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey”), is now available to download and share. “Predator: Badlands” opens exclusively in movie theatres on November 7 in IMAX, RealD 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.“Predator: Badlands,” which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, Brent O’Connor.
