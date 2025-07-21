PREDATOR: BADLANDS Official Trailer: Big Action Features Heavily in New Trailer

After the teaser trailer for the new Predator movie, Predator: Badlands gave hints of what is to come this official trailer is promising big things; specifically big action with some humor as well.

Is half-Thia (Elle Fanning) a nod to Bishop from the end of Aliens and into Alien 3? You can see the Weyland Yutani logo in the cushion behind Thia's head and in the HUD display on the glass of some kind of recovery pod where she is downloaded - into another body, perhaps? Surely she cannot be going Cloud City 3-PO throughout most of the movie, can she?

Anywhooo, take a look at the official trailer for Predator: Badlands down below. The new movie opens in cinemas on November 7th.,