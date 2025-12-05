Now Playing: KILL BILL, JUJUTSU KAISEN: EXECUTION, LITTLE TROUBLE GIRLS, More

Updating our 'Opening This Week' column, with one movie -- Man Finds Tape -- added, plus reviews linked, all in one handy guide.

First up, this week's widest release, horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (official site), left our critic Mel Valentin unimpressed, to say the least: "Returning director Emma Tammi (The Wind) does her level best to elevate Cawthon's woefully underwritten script. Despite Tammi's competence behind the camera, the animatronic wonders created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, or Marc Fisichella's spot-on, eerily decrepit production design for the abandoned pizza restaurant, can only take the audience so far and no further."

Opening in 1,198 theaters (per The Numbers), Quentin Tarantino's long-awaited Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (official site) fully justifies itself, in my opinion: "Reconfirms Quentin Tarantino as the Ultimate Cinematic Mixmaster, borrowing from every movie he's ever seen, putting everything in a blender, and making something altogether new. It's a truly epic piece of filmmaking, masterfully accomplished."

Man on Tape

The film is now playing, in movie theaters and on digital, via Magnet Releasing.

Official synopsis: "Lucas Page's (William Magnuson) viral YouTube channel 'Man Finds Tape/ features a series of creepy home videos. When he reaches out to his sister, Lynn (Kelsey Pribilski), with surveillance footage of a murder in their hometown, she reluctantly returns to help him investigate the homicide.

"In doing so, Lynn uncovers a disturbing secret tied to a decades-old supernatural phenomena that casts doubt on whether anyone in town can be trusted. The arrival of a stranger (Brian Villalobos) with destructive intentions forces Lynn to confront her family's role in a terrifying legend tied to a deadly monster stalking Larkin, TX. This critically acclaimed supernatural thriller is a singular and chilling debut from Texas natives Paul Gandersman and Peter S. Hall."

Our review by J Hurtado, first published during the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival: "A solid entry into a horror subgenre that often feels tapped out. The mass of found footage films is a minefield that often feels like it is more mine than field, but Hall and Gandersman have delivered a gripping mystery that avoids a lot of the pitfalls of lesser films.

"Man Finds Tape is pacey, it's scary, and it is never boring. Solid performances from some of Texas's top indie acting talent bolster a well-crafted script to put Man Finds Tape on the list of 2025's most fun horror discoveries."

Little Trouble Girls

The film is now playing only in movie theaters, via Kino Lorber. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "At her mother's urging, introverted 16-year-old Lucia joins her Catholic school's all-girls choir, where she befriends Ana-Maria, a popular older student. When the choir travels to a countryside convent for a weekend retreat of intensive rehearsals, Lucia navigates the unfamiliar surroundings, complex teenage social structures, and her own awakening sexuality.

"A series of initiations, including an eye-opening experience with a handsome construction worker, test Lucia's friendship with Ana-Maria and the other girls, as she begins to question her beliefs and disrupt the harmony within the choir. "

Our review by Kyle Logan concludes: "A remarkable movie that draws viewers into its character's psyche with brilliant and beautiful filmmaking, which promises an exciting career for Djukić. It's easy to see why it's Slovenia's entry for Best International Feature, and I hope it receives the nomination it deserves."

Rosemead

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Vertical. Visit the Fandango for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "Inspired by a harrowing true story, Lucy Liu transforms in a riveting, career-redefining performance as an ailing woman who takes drastic measures to protect her troubled teenage son." Eric Lin directed.

Our review by Kyle Logan: "Rosemead is a mixed bag. It straddles the line of too familiar and too strange (and not always in a good way) to land anywhere well, and the problem of focus only exacerbates this. Liu and Shou's performances sell the emotional reality of this two-person family, their love for one another and the desperate measures they are both willing to take to protect that family, but the movie would be much stronger if it centered just one of those two family members."

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

I sampled the first episode of the first season of the series back in 2020, and I liked the humor and wild energy. A second season followed in 2023. What is this, then?

Official synopsis: "For the first time on the big screen, the Shibuya Incident -- the greatest battle in Jujutsu Kaisen to date -- will be presented in a special compilation format. Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution presents the debut of the first two episodes of Season 3's upcoming arc, 'Culling Game Part 1' ahead of its January 2026 streaming debut. By connecting the directly linked episodes of the 'Shibuya Incident' and 'Culling Game,' arcs, the story transforms into a new experience crafted specially for the big screen."

Under Current (orig. Noi Mok)

The film is now playing, only in select movie theaters in Canada and U.S., via China Lion.

Directed by Alan Mak, which instantly piqued my interest. The cast looks great too, led by Aaron Kwok, Simon Yam, and Francis Ng. The trailer seals the deal.

Official Synopsis: "Conscientious lawyer Ma Yingfung teams up with 'playboy sheriff" O Dingbong to investigate charity chairman Gou Singman, only to discover that beneath the guise of charity, 'public goodwill' is being treated as 'capital business.'"

100 Nights of Hero

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via IFC Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Julia Jackman directed what's been described as a modern fairy tale. I love the synopsis, too.

Official synopsis: "When a charming house guest (Nicholas Galitzine) arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Maika Monroe), and their devoted maid Hero (Emma Corrin), is thrown into chaos."

Frontier Crucible

The film is now playing, in movie theaters and on digital, via Well Go USA.

Westerns are forever, I think. Or, at least, the sub-genre continues to attract filmmakers who want to make their own Western. A couple of recognizable names (William H. Macy, Thomas Jane) are in the supporting cast, so this might be worth a look.

Official Synopsis: "A desperately needed wagon full of medical supplies falls victim to an Apache attack. The only man who can guide it through to its destination is Merrick Beckford, but in order to get there, he'll need to enlist the help of a trio of dangerous outlaws hell-bent on survival. When they accidentally kill an Apache scout, all bets are off, and survival is the name of the game in director Travis Mills's western thriller."

Now Playing celebrates the theatrical experience.

