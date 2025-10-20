SCREAMBOAT 2: NOTHING STAYS DEAD: Sequel to Public Domain Horror Parody Announced

This news should come as no surprise to anyone. One of the recent print-bags-of-money schemes in the horror genre has been the rise of the Public Domain horror parody genre - taking popular children's properties that have entered the public domain and drenching them in buckets of gore.

We cannot admit that we ourselves are fans of the movement but we dipped our toes into it recently when we relented to the pressure and reviewed Steven LaMorte's Steamboat Willie horror parody, Screamboat , in the Spring.

If you were watching the livestream of the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards last night, when Lamorte won the inagural award for Best Public Domain Resurrection (which sadly suggests this trend won't end any time soon), they shared the news that they would begin on the sequel, Screamboat 2: Nothing Stays Dead. This second time around, as hinted at the end of the first film, Willie will be joined by a love interest: Minnie.

If someone gives you an opportunity to print more money, you say yes!

Variety has provided more information today.