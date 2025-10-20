SCREAMBOAT 2: NOTHING STAYS DEAD: Sequel to Public Domain Horror Parody Announced
This news should come as no surprise to anyone. One of the recent print-bags-of-money schemes in the horror genre has been the rise of the Public Domain horror parody genre - taking popular children's properties that have entered the public domain and drenching them in buckets of gore.
We cannot admit that we ourselves are fans of the movement but we dipped our toes into it recently when we relented to the pressure and reviewed Steven LaMorte's Steamboat Willie horror parody, Screamboat, in the Spring.
If you were watching the livestream of the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards last night, when Lamorte won the inagural award for Best Public Domain Resurrection (which sadly suggests this trend won't end any time soon), they shared the news that they would begin on the sequel, Screamboat 2: Nothing Stays Dead. This second time around, as hinted at the end of the first film, Willie will be joined by a love interest: Minnie.
If someone gives you an opportunity to print more money, you say yes!
Variety has provided more information today.
“I’m thrilled to announce the sequel to our bloody horror comedy,” director Steven LaMorte said in a statement. “We had so much fun bringing these iconic characters to life with a bloody twist, and I look forward to returning to the world of ‘Screamboat’ to create even more miniature murder and mayhem.”LaMorte first teased the new chapter during his acceptance speech when “Screamboat” was named Best Public Domain Resurrection at the Oct. 19 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards.The sequel is set to begin development in 2026. While most of the cast is expected to return, no formal announcement has been made.One notable addition? A love interest for Steamboat Willie is set to join the chaos, as was teased at the end of the first film. The sequel “will continue the story and expand on the shocking cliffhanger ending of the first film — which teased the arrival of another murderous public-domain icon: Minnie,” the filmmakers teased in the press release. “Fans can expect the sequel to build on that legacy with even more outrageous set pieces and gruesome comedy.”
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.