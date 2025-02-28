SCREAMBOAT Official Trailer: Latest Horror Parody in Cinemas This April
Screamboat, the latest in a seemingly never-ending line of parody horror flicks, is making its way to cinemas on April 2nd.
At the beginning of the year it was announced that the theatrical release would be pushed back to then, and yesterday the official trailer came out. Check it out for yourself down below. It is exactly what you think it is going to be like.
Steamboat Willie "splatstick" parody stars David Howard Thornton (the TERRIFIER franchise's Art the Clown) as a murderous version of the cartoon classic mouseSteven LaMorte's SCREAMBOAT, a hilariously violent take on Steamboat Willie set aboard the Staten Island Ferry, arrives in cinemas on April 2ndBe our guest on a New York City ferry ride that turns into a hilarious nightmare when a mischievous mouse named Steamboat Willie becomes a monstrous reality. As passengers set sail, their trip turns deadly when the tiny terror unleashes murder and mayhem. Packed with big kills, big laughs, and a miniature menace, SCREAMBOAT is a cinematic thrill ride that re-imagines Steamboat Willie like never before!From the producers of Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3, SCREAMBOAT is written and directed by Steven LaMorte, who created "The Mean One", 2022's blockbuster horror parody of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.The SCREAMBOAT cast includes David Howard Thornton (the "Terrifier" franchise's Art the Clown), Allison Pittel (“Stream”), Amy Schumacher (“The Mean One”), Jesse Posey (“Selena”), Jesse Kove (“Cobra Kai”), Kailey Hyman (“Terrifier 2”), Rumi C Jean-Louis (“Hightown”), Jarlath Conroy (George A. Romero’s “Day of the Dead”), and Charles Edwin Powell (“The Exorcist III”), with cameos from Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Brian Quinn (“Impractical Jokers”), and stand-up comedian Joe DeRosa (“Better Call Saul”).SCREAMBOAT is produced by Amy Schumacher, Martine Melloul, Steven LaMorte, Steven Della Salla, and Michael Leavy, with executive production by Kali Pictures, Sleight of Hand Productions, Reckless Content, and Julien Didon. The film opens in select cinemas for a limited time on April 2, 2025, from Iconic Events Releasing, followed by a digital and home video release from DeskPop Entertainment, who are also handling worldwide sales for the picture.
