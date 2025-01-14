SCREAMBOAT: Horror Parody Shifts Theatrical Release, Reveals First Look at David Howard Thornton's

The trend of horror films parodying beloved nursery, and now Disney characters shows no signs of slowing down. Once the copyright to Steamboat Willie lapsed at the start of last year it was only a matter of time before someone took... a stab (sorry) at making a slasher version of that character.

Enter Steven LaMorte's Mickey Mouse-inspired slasher, Screamboat. Yesterday news arrived that the release of Screamboat would be delayed until April this year. Never fear, there will be sneak peeks at horror conventions and pre-screening events across the U.S. that will build up word of mouth, giving it a boost before it hits cinemas.

It will help that the film stars Terrifier's Art the Clown, David Howard Thornton. The first image of Thornton as the pint-sized titular character Willie was released yesterday as well.

The full announcement follows.