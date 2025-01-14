SCREAMBOAT: Horror Parody Shifts Theatrical Release, Reveals First Look at David Howard Thornton's
The trend of horror films parodying beloved nursery, and now Disney characters shows no signs of slowing down. Once the copyright to Steamboat Willie lapsed at the start of last year it was only a matter of time before someone took... a stab (sorry) at making a slasher version of that character.
Enter Steven LaMorte's Mickey Mouse-inspired slasher, Screamboat. Yesterday news arrived that the release of Screamboat would be delayed until April this year. Never fear, there will be sneak peeks at horror conventions and pre-screening events across the U.S. that will build up word of mouth, giving it a boost before it hits cinemas.
It will help that the film stars Terrifier's Art the Clown, David Howard Thornton. The first image of Thornton as the pint-sized titular character Willie was released yesterday as well.
The full announcement follows.
Iconic Events Releasing have shifted the U.S. release date of Steven LaMorte's highly-anticipated Mickey Mouse-inspired slasher film SCREAMBOAT, moving the film's nationwide launch from late January to a yet-to-be-announced theatrical bow in April, 2025. The news debuted exclusively yesterday at Variety.The move comes on the heels of the film being booked at various horror conventions, which will offer fans a sneak peek at the picture over the coming months. In addition, a number of highly-publicized SCREAMBOAT pre-screening events will occur across the U.S. with cast and crew in attendance.To keep fans excited about the upcoming feature, the filmmakers are offering up an exciting first-look at the film's pint-sized killer, played by David Howard Thornton. The practical effects used to turn the actor from man to mouse were designed by Christian Cordella and built by Quantum Creation FX.STEAMBOAT is written and directed by LaMorte, who also created The Mean One, 2022's blockbuster horror parody of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. Along with Thornton, the SCREAMBOAT cast includes Allison Pittel (“Stream”), Amy Schumacher (“The Mean One”), Jesse Posey (“Selena”), Jesse Kove (“Cobra Kai”), Kailey Hyman (“Terrifier 2”), Rumi C Jean-Louis (“Hightown”), Jarlath Conroy (George A. Romero’s “Day of the Dead”), and Charles Edwin Powell (“The Exorcist III”), with cameos from Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Brian Quinn (“Impractical Jokers”), and stand-up comedian Joe DeRosa (“Better Call Saul”).SCREAMBOAT is produced by Amy Schumacher, Martine Melloul, Steven LaMorte, Steven Della Salla, and Michael Leavy, with executive production by Kali Pictures, Sleight of Hand Productions, Reckless Content, and Julien Didon. The film is now set for a theatrical release in April of 2025, distributed by Iconic Events Releasing, followed by a digital and home video release from DeskPop Entertainment, who are also handling worldwide sales for the picture.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.