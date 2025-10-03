BONE LAKE: Here Are The Canadian Theatrical Listings For This Opening Weekend
You know, we are glad that there is a publicist out there who is thinking about a theatrical release here in Canada for once. All too often, we get lumped into that 'North American' release mumbo jumbo, then our Canadian readers are left to their own devices to find out if said film is playing near them. Canadian theater goers are a smart bunch, but, you know, we want to be helpful, as well.
Bone Lake, the erotic, horror thriller that we have written a fair amount about this year finally arrives in theaters today. And for you horror horn dogs we have all the cinemas in Canada where the movie opens this weekend. From west coast to east coast here are all the theaters, by city, across the country that are playing Bone Lake this weekend.
Can't tell you why those puritans in Saskatchewan won't play it. Nerds.
British Columbia (BC)Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Cinemas Langley, **Langley**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo, **Nanaimo**Cineplex Entertainment LP — SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, **Richmond**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Odeon Victoria Cinemas, **Victoria**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas, **Vancouver**Alberta (AB)Cineplex Entertainment LP — Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, **Calgary**Landmark Cinemas - Canada — Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy, **Calgary**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Galaxy Cinemas Lethbridge, **Lethbridge**Landmark Cinemas - Canada — Landmark Cinemas 9 City Centre, **Edmonton**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton, **Edmonton**Independent Exhibitors — Metro Cinema Society Garneau, **Edmonton**Manitoba (MB)Cineplex Entertainment LP — Scotiabank Winnipeg, **Winnipeg**Ontario (ON)Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas, **Ajax**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Galaxy Cinemas Barrie, **Barrie**Cineplex Entertainment LP — SilverCity Brampton Cinemas, **Brampton**Cineplex Entertainment LP — SilverCity Burlington Cinemas, **Burlington**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Cinemas Cambridge, **Cambridge**Cineplex Entertainment LP — SilverCity London Cinemas, **London**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park, **Mississauga**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas, **Niagara Falls**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, **Ottawa**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, **Gloucester**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough, **Peterborough**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas, **Scarborough**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain, **Stoney Creek**Cineplex Entertainment LP — SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, **Sudbury**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP, **Toronto**Imagine Cinemas — Carlton Cinemas, **Toronto**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas, **Windsor**Landmark Cinemas - Canada — Landmark Cinemas 24 Kanata, **Kanata**Landmark Cinemas - Canada — Landmark Cinemas 24 Whitby, **Whitby**Quebec (QC)Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cinéma Cineplex Forum & VIP, **Montreal**New Brunswick (NB)Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive, **Moncton**Nova Scotia (NS)Cineplex Entertainment LP — Cineplex Cinemas Dartmouth Crossing, **Dartmouth**Cineplex Entertainment LP — Scotiabank Theatre Halifax, **Halifax**Newfoundland & Labrador (NL)Cineplex Entertainment LP — Scotiabank Theatre St. John’s, **Saint Johns**
