BONE LAKE: The First 60 Seconds Make a VERY NSFW Statement

Okay. Despite our warning on the front page, you've clicked on the link and now you're here.

Distributor Bleecker Street has sent out the first sixty seconds of Mercedes Bryce Morgan's erotic thriller, Bone Lake. They are the first, VERY NSFW sixty seconds of the movie. How VERY NSFW are they? A naked couple runs through the forest while being hunted by someone with a crossbow, and the crossbow bolts go through... things.

That is VERY NSFW.

It definitely sets the tone early, for an erotic thriller that is all kinds of twisty and turny, building towards an all-out bonkers finale. We are fans of it, for sure.

A couple's vacation at a secluded estate is upended when they're forced to share the mansion with a mysterious couple. A dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, triggering a battle for survival.

Bone Lake arrives in theaters on October 3rd.