BONE LAKE Official Trailer: Winners Come First

Huh. We could have sworn that we had done more to promote Mercedes Bryce Morgan's erotic thriller, Bone Lake, apart from our review of the film when it played at Brooklyn Horror last year. We did like it after all.
So it is. Bleecker Street's Bone Lake will be in theaters on October 3rd, and the official trailer dropped this morning. Check it out down below. We'll throw in the teaser, for good measure.
A couple's vacation at a secluded estate is upended when they're forced to share the mansion with a mysterious couple. A dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, triggering a battle for survival.
As we said off the hop, we reviewed the thriller when it played at Brooklyn Horror last year. Here is the final chapter from our review at the time.
The lead-up to the finale is full of confidence and bravado, on behalf of our villains in the piece. There are a couple of twists and turns that make it more fun than it would have been playing it straight. And Bone Lake has one of the most satisfying finales I've seen this year. Full stop. It gets crazy, but not over the top, and is capped off with some fantastic gore. It is a real payoff for what has been a slick, quietly stylish thriller that goes full horror through the finish line.