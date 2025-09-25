STAR WARS: VISIONS VOLUME 3: New Trailers Released And Voice Casts Announced

Lightsaber hands and legs, oh my! The Japanese and English language trailers for Volume 3 of Star Wars: Visions have arrived tonight.

As much as a third volume of sorts can, the series returns to its 'roots', featuring nine shorts from nine different Japanese anime studios. The third volume marks the return of a popular character from the first volume (popular in our household's Star Wars collection, at least), Ronin, but the rest of the stories feature brand-new characters and stories.

Anime tropes include trusted go-tos like multiple missile launches, battle transformations, and shooting lasers while flipping through the air. Star Wars standards include AT-ATs, Ewoks, and a Wookiee. There is a lightsaber leg, possibly taking a cue from Rose McGowan's Cherry Darling from Planet Terror, and another is a lightsaber 'hand', something that would make General Grievous say, 'Okay. That's a bit much, isn't it?'.

The English language cast features Anna Sawai from Shogun, Freddie Highmore, George Takei, Harvey Guillén from What We Do In The Shadows, Jodie Turner-Smith, 80s sitcom icon Judith Light, Simu Liu, Joy Ride's Stephanie Hsu, and Steve Buscemi.

All nine episodes, the studios responsible for each one, and their English and Japanese casts follow. Both trailers are below that.