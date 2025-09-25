STAR WARS: VISIONS VOLUME 3: New Trailers Released And Voice Casts Announced
Lightsaber hands and legs, oh my! The Japanese and English language trailers for Volume 3 of Star Wars: Visions have arrived tonight.
As much as a third volume of sorts can, the series returns to its 'roots', featuring nine shorts from nine different Japanese anime studios. The third volume marks the return of a popular character from the first volume (popular in our household's Star Wars collection, at least), Ronin, but the rest of the stories feature brand-new characters and stories.
Anime tropes include trusted go-tos like multiple missile launches, battle transformations, and shooting lasers while flipping through the air. Star Wars standards include AT-ATs, Ewoks, and a Wookiee. There is a lightsaber leg, possibly taking a cue from Rose McGowan's Cherry Darling from Planet Terror, and another is a lightsaber 'hand', something that would make General Grievous say, 'Okay. That's a bit much, isn't it?'.
The English language cast features Anna Sawai from Shogun, Freddie Highmore, George Takei, Harvey Guillén from What We Do In The Shadows, Jodie Turner-Smith, 80s sitcom icon Judith Light, Simu Liu, Joy Ride's Stephanie Hsu, and Steve Buscemi.
All nine episodes, the studios responsible for each one, and their English and Japanese casts follow. Both trailers are below that.
Voice Cast for Third Installment of Award-Winning Anthology ofAnimated Short Films includes Anna Sawai, Freddie Highmore, George Takei, Harvey Guillén, Jodie Turner-Smith, Judith Light,Simu Liu, Stephanie Hsu, Steve Buscemi“Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3, Featuring Nine Shorts from Nine Different Japanese Anime Studios, Begins StreamingExclusively on Disney+ October 29“Star Wars: Visions” will return to Disney+ for a third installment on October 29, 2025. The original Japanese trailer, as well as the English dubbed trailer, are now available to download and share.The award-winning anthology of animated short films celebrates the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural lenses. “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3 features nine shorts from nine different anime studios—david production, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, Kinema citrus Co., Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER, WIT STUDIO—to further demonstrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese animation.Volume 1 of “Star Wars: Visions,” which premiered in 2021, received an Emmy® nomination for the short, “The Duel.” The Emmy, Lumière, and Annie Award-winning second volume was released in 2023 and featured shorts by global animation studios, including Aardman, Cartoon Saloon, Triggerfish, and Punkrobot. With Volume 3, the animated anthology returns to where it all began with nine shorts from nine different anime studios to further demonstrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese animation.The executive producers for “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3 are James Waugh, Josh Rimes, and Jacqui Lopez. The co-executive producer is Justin Leach, and the producers are Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki. The titles of each studio’s short, a brief synopsis, the directors, and the English and Japanese voice cast are as follows:Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA - “The Duel: Payback”With the help of some unexpected allies, Ronin faces off against his greatest foe – a twisted Jedi known as the Grand Master who is bent on revenge.Directed by: Takanobu MizunoEnglish Voice Cast: Brian Tee, Will Sharpe, Suzy Nakamura, Jonathan Lipow, Minami Iinuma, Gary Littman, Yukihiro Nozuyama, Shawn Gann, Major Attaway, Andrew Kishino, Patrick Seitz, Lee Shorten, Frank Todaro, David Chen, Nozomi Furuki, Ayaka Shimizu, Kaede YuasaJapanese Voice Cast: Masaki Terasoma, Daisuke Namikawa, Takako Honda, Naomi Kusumi, Minami Iinuma, Tokuyoshi Kawashima, Yukihiro Nozuyama, Takaaki Torashima, Kazuki Yoshida, Mizuki Ishii, Ayumu Mizukami, Nozomi Furuki, Ayaka Shimizu, Kaede YuasaProject Studio Q - “The Song of Four Wings”A princess-turned-rebel protects a child from the might of the Empire on a snowbound planet.Directed by: Hiroyasu KobayashiEnglish Voice Cast: Stephanie Hsu, Aki Toyosaki, Trevor Devall, Jennie Kwan, James Sie, David Errigo Jr.Japanese Voice Cast: Manaka Iwami, Aki Toyosaki, Hiroki Yasumoto, Takayuki NakatsukasaProduction I.G - “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope”Pursued by Jedi Hunters, and blasted adrift into space, Kara encounters a seemingly abandoned ship tended to by a mysterious droid.Directed by: Naoyoshi ShiotaniEnglish Voice Cast: Kimiko Glenn, Freddie Highmore, Masi Oka, Andrew Kishino, Patrick Seitz, Major Attaway, Frank Todaro, Simu Liu, Lee Shorten, David Chen, Carrie KeranenJapanese Voice Cast: Chinatsu Akasaki, Akira Ishida, Hiromu Mineta, Tetsuo Kanao, Hinata Tadokoro, Taiten Kusunoki, Wataru Takagi, Shin-Ichiro Miki, Shoya Ishige, Noriko HidakaWIT STUDIO - “The Bounty Hunters”A rogue bounty hunter takes on a job for a shady industrialist that has unexpected consequences for her and her droid.Directed by: Junichi YamamotoEnglish Voice Cast: Earl Baylon, Anna Sawai, Ronny Chieng, Joseph Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Zoe Rux, Carrie Keranen, David Chen, Major Attaway, Joy Ofodu, Frank TodaroJapanese Voice Cast: Ai Fairouz, Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Ai Kakuma, Kotono Mitsuishi, Setsuji Sato, Koji Seki, Marie Miyake, Hiroya Egashira, Katsumi Fukuhara, Koji Seki, Marie Miyake, Hitomi KitazakiKinema citrus Co. - “Yuko's Treasure"A sheltered orphan teams with a street rat kid to rescue his droid caregiver and find a long-lost treasure.Directed by: Masaki TachibanaEnglish Voice Cast: Liam Karlsson, Julian Paz Fedorov, Harvey Guillén, Steve Buscemi, Anne Yatco, Maximilian Reid, Matt Yang King, Joy Ofodu, Sean Burgos, A.J. BecklesJapanese Voice Cast: Momoka Terasawa, Makoto Koichi, Mitsuru Houfu, Kenichirou Matsuda, Yumi Uchiyama, Mamoru Miyano, Hidenobu Kiuchi, Yuki Kazu, Ryunosuke Watanuki, Shoumaru ZouzaKinema citrus Co. - “The Lost Ones”After assisting refugees escape a natural disaster, an incognito F is forced to confront the ghosts of her past when their refugee ship is intercepted by the Empire.Directed by: Hitoshi HagaEnglish Voice Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Mark Strong, Ryan Potter, Aki Toyosaki, Kimberly Brooks, Lincoln Bonilla, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Mike Bodie, David Errigo Jr., Cheyenne Nguyen, Nick Kishiyama, Leon Chen, Jennie Kwan, James SieJapanese Voice Cast: Asami Seto, Hirofumi Nojima, Daiki Hamano, Aki Toyosaki, Kimiko Saito, Mutsumi Tamura, Genta Nakamura, Yutaka Aoyama, Yoji Ueda, Manami Hanawa, Risa Watanabe, Yuki Ominami, Saya Hirose, Yuji Murai, Yuuki Shin, Kosuke Echigoya, Takaaki Torashima, Takayuki NakatsukasaTRIGGER - “The Smuggler”Desperate for a quick payday, a smuggler takes a job to rescue a fugitive from the Empire.Directed by: Masahiko OtsukaEnglish Voice Cast: Emma Myers, Tanner Buchanan, Judith Light, Cory Yee, Adam Seitz, Matt Yang King, Cindy Robinson, A.J. Beckles, Earl Baylon, Sean BurgosJapanese Voice Cast: Ami Maeshima, Yuuki Shin, Yasuko Hatori, Show Hayami, Jino Saito, Nobuaki Kanemitsu, Akira Kuwabara, Mutsuki Iwanaka, Hinata Tadokoro, Taiki Yamashita, Satoi Shibuya, Norio WakamotoPolygon Pictures - “The Bird of Paradise"After she is blinded in battle, a hot-headed Jedi Padawan must undergo a series of spiritual trials in order to overcome the temptation of the Dark Side.Directed by: Tadahiro “Tady” YoshihiraEnglish Voice Cast: Sonoya Mizuno, James Sie, Victoria Grace, George TakeiJapanese Voice Cast: Tomoyo Kurosawa, Tomoaki Maeno, Ayane Sakura, Hochu Otsukadavid production - “BLACK”A psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death plays out in the haunted psyche of an Imperial trooper who is on the cusp of defeat.Directed by: Shinya OhiraJapanese Voice Cast: Kenta Miyake, Tsuyoshi Koyama
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.