SLOW HORSES S5 Review: Fighting New Threats, One F-off at a Time

Where "do nothing" is the ruling philosophy.

Slow Horses S5

The first episode debuts Wednesday, September 24, exclusively on Apple TV+, alongside the first 24 episodes in Seasons 1-4. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday. I've seen all 30 freaking episodes, and I will gladly watch them again.

Much of the thorny charm in the thriller series revolves around the rumpled charm, greasy clothing, and offensive smells that emanate from Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, a vastly experienced field agent for Britain's MI-5 security service

Constantly telling other people to "f off" is his modus operandi, whether they are his superiors at MI-5 or the motley crew of cast-offs and rejects that work for him at Slough House, thus the pejorative term "Slow Horses" with which they have been labeled. They work out of a rundown building that suffered even more damage in Season 4, pushing Jackon to seek peace and quiet in a nearby coffee shop.

That is where Season 5 begins, and new viewers really don't need to know anything else about the previous 24 episodes in four seasons to enjoy the mysteries that steadily unfold throughout the six episodes in Season 5. The first five episodes briskly tell their portion of the narrative in 45 minutes or less, while the season finale stretches out to a comfortable 60 minutes.

As in past years, the season begins with the tease of a greater mystery that looms over the remaining episodes, as the agents head out into the field at Jackson Lamb's direction to do the legwork needed to discover clues and confirm hunches that he figures out in his own brain while sitting down or appearing to snooze on whatever piece of furniture presents itself for his lounging.

Gary Oldman wears the role of Jackson Lamb like an old pair of shoes, which is fitting, since Jackson Lamb wears very worn and unstylish shoes. Yet they look extremely comfortable, and that's how the role appears on Oldman's shoulders. Jackson Lamb is a character who is comfortable in his relaxed method of investigation: let the younger agents do all the hard, physical labor, while he relaxes and ... just .... thinks.

Much of Season 4 revolved around River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and his family, so he takes more of a back seat in this season, which allows the other agents to step forward, notably Shirley (Aimee Ffion-Edwards), still grieving the loss of her lover in Season 4; and Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung), who shocks everyone with his new girlfriend. The new girlfriend is so beautiful that the other agents immediately become suspicious of her motives, as well they should.

Original cast member Saskia Reeves also returns as Catherine Standish, an office administrator par excellence whose skills run quite a bit deeper than the usual office administrator. From Season 4, James Callis returns as Claude Whelan, MI-5's unexpected and underqualified leader, aka 'Front Desk,' along with Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte, the leader of MI-5's so-called "dogs," who represents the straight-arrow side of the intelligence service.

The latest in his series of spy thrillers, Mick Herron's novel London Rules serves as the basis for the season, which starts with a mass murder and only builds from there. How does Roddy's new girlfriend figure into what's happening? As in past seasons, the show is less concerned about the what and is more focused on the who and why, which makes for great mystery television that grows increasingly compelling as the episodes progress.

And don't ask about Gary Oldman's shoes.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

