AFFINITY New Trailer: Marko Zaror Tears Through Bangkok in Indie Action Flick

The folks at Well Go USA are releasing the Bangkok-shot indie action flick Affinity, starring Chilean action star Marko Zaror, and an all-new trailer arrived earlier today.
If you are an unapologetic Zaror fan or something in this trailer clicks with you go check it out at the end of next month. The movie hits digital on September 30th and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD exclusively through Amazon that same day.
Chilean martial-arts star Marko Zaror is Bruno, an ex-SEAL struggling with PTSD. He lives a life in fear of his demons until one day when he discovers a beautiful woman with no past of her own. Together they begin to build a life, but when she disappears, Bruno must return to his violent past if he’s going to save her from a shocking conspiracy in this riveting, fast-paced sci-fi action film from director Brandon Slagle.
The Chilean Dragon, a.k.a. Marko Zaror (Undisputed 3: Redemption, John Wick: Chapter 4, Diablo) is “front and center and highlighting why he’s one of the best of the best in the business of kicking some serious ass on screen” (Action-Flix) in the action-packed thriller AFFINITY, debuting on Digital September 30 from Well Go USA Entertainment. Along with his action-ready co-stars Brooke Enge (Wonder Woman, Justice League), Jane Mirro (ON I Ona), and Louis Mandylor (My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, 3 Day in Malay), the film follows Zaror as a former SEAL suffering from PTSD, who finds a new lease on life when he rescues a beautiful woman. When she disappears, he’ll go to any lengths to get her back. AFFINITY also hits Blu-ray™ and DVD exclusively through Amazon® on September 30.