AFFINITY New Trailer: Marko Zaror Tears Through Bangkok in Indie Action Flick

The folks at Well Go USA are releasing the Bangkok-shot indie action flick Affinity, starring Chilean action star Marko Zaror, and an all-new trailer arrived earlier today.

If you are an unapologetic Zaror fan or something in this trailer clicks with you go check it out at the end of next month. The movie hits digital on September 30th and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD exclusively through Amazon that same day.