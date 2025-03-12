DEAD LOVER: Horror Comedy Acquired For Distro in North America

A newly minted distribution outfit, Cartuna x Dweck, has announced that they have acquired the North American rights for Grace Glowicki’s horror comedy, Dead Lover. The film had its Texas premiere at SXSW on Sunday.

A lonely gravedigger who stinks of corpses finally meets her dream man, but their whirlwind affair is cut short when he tragically drowns at sea. Grief-stricken, she goes to morbid lengths to resurrect him through madcap experiments.

Shot on a theatrical stage with limited props, partial sets, and a cast doing double, triple, or quadruple duty, up to and including old-school gender switches (female performers playing male characters and vice versa), Dead Lover looks, feels, and sounds like a long-lost Guy Maddin masterpiece, except it isn’t. It’s far more than the sum of its cinematic and theatrical influences (Goth everything, old-school filmmaking effects, DIY aesthetic). Dead Lover synthesizes those influences into something wholly original, transcending them in the process.

Cartuna x Dweck will get a theatrical rollout some time this year. The official announcement follows.

Cartuna and Dweck Productions announced today they will be teaming up on a new distribution venture, Cartuna x Dweck, and—in what is one of the first sales out of SXSW—have acquired North American rights to Grace Glowicki’s DEAD LOVER following its Texas premiere at SXSW. While no date has been set, the film’s release will include a theatrical rollout.

DEAD LOVER is the sophomore feature from writer, director, and actor Grace Glowicki. The film premiered in the Midnight section at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, scoring strong critical notices with Variety praising it as “a striking meditation on identity, love and self-acceptance... One of the strongest indie entries of a young 2025” and RogerEbert.com calling it “an already ingenious work elevated by [Glowicki’s] enlivening performance… Dead Lover is a camp classic in the making.” Following its debut at Sundance, the film screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and Göteborg Film Festival, with forthcoming stops at the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans and the Los Angeles Festival of Movies.

Cartuna launched its film distribution arm last year with a focus on animation, DIY, and cult cinema. It began as a Blu-ray label, most notably for the physical release of the runaway indie-hit HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS, which had a busy month both surpassing $1 million in the worldwide box office and 10,000 Blu-ray discs sold. DEAD LOVER marks the first all-rights acquisition for the company and the first in a newly minted partnership with Dweck Productions. Kurt Ravenwood, Partner of creative agency SRH and producer of HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS, will join the release to provide marketing strategy for the film.

"We firmly believe that we are at the early stages of a historic creative movement," says James Belfer, founder and CEO of Cartuna. "Inventive, boundary-pushing storytellers need more distribution support now than ever. This collective of producers has opted to take matters into our own hands and it's our sincere hope that it will inspire others to do the same."

Hannah Dweck, owner and co-founder of Dweck Productions added, “What Grace and her collaborators have dug up from their creative depths is like nothing I’ve ever seen before and we are so honored to be a part of this infinitely imaginative team. We can’t wait to set this exuberantly unrestrained, disgusting, beautiful, smelly, exhumed corpse of a rom-com loose on the world!”

Glowicki’s first breakout came with her performance in Ben Petrie’s 2016 short HER FRIEND ADAM, which earned her a Special Jury Award for Outstanding Performance from the Sundance Film Festival. TITO, her directorial debut feature—which she acted in and wrote—premiered at the 2019 SXSW and was awarded the Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award and praised by New Yorker film critic Richard Brody, who called it a “tour de force—of performance” and an “emblem of a fearsome time for independent filmmaking.” In DEAD LOVER, Glowicki stars as a lonely gravedigger who stinks of corpses. When she finally meets her dream man (Ben Petrie), their whirlwind affair is cut short when he tragically drowns at sea. Grief-stricken, she goes to morbid lengths to resurrect him through madcap scientific experiments, resulting in grave consequences and unlikely love. The screenplay was co-written with Petrie and also stars Leah Doz and Lowen Morrow, and is produced by Glowicki, Petrie, and Yona Strauss. Matthew Miller, Olivia Nieuwland, Lexi Tannenholtz, and Rhianon Jones and Tristan Scott Behrends of Neon Heart Productions serve as Executive Producers.

“We feel touched by kismet to be working with Cartuna X Dweck! Individually, both companies are stalwart champions of independent voices in cinema, and we're in love with their vision for a united superfront putting out movies with a fresh, individualized approach. Ben, Yona, and I are thrilled to be putting our brains together with them on rolling out Dead Lover!“ said Grace Glowicki.

Cartuna has quietly been assembling a slate of films for distribution with forthcoming titles to be announced later this year.

The deal was negotiated by Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, and Joe Yanick of Yellow Veil Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers and James Belfer on behalf of Cartuna x Dweck.