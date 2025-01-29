Sundance 2025 Review: DEAD LOVER, Strange, Weird, Wonderful

Both singular in vision and singular in execution, filmmaker Grace Glowicki’s fantastic horror-comedy, Dead Lover, must be seen to be disbelieved.

Hyper-stylized, archly written in a hilarious camp tone (when it’s not being achingly sincere), and floridly performed, Dead Lover practically begs for unconditional entry in the cult film canon. If, in time, it reaches such exalted status, it’ll be richly deserved for Glowicki and her equally demented co-conspirators in delivering one of the oddest, strangest, weirdest films in recent memory.

Opening with a quote from Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, thus tipping the proverbial cap to one of Glowicki's central influences on her film, Dead Lover centers on the nameless Gravedigger (Glowicki), a desperately lonely digger of graves. Due to her lowly regarded profession and the stench of death that covers her from unwashed hair to unwashed toes, the Gravedigger can’t find a romantic partner. It’s an obsession she relates to her only audience, the moon and, of course, the audience on the other side of the screen (i.e., us).

Working on a perfume to cover her stench doesn’t get her any closer to finding a mate, but when a famous opera singer dies prematurely, the Gravedigger meets the deceased woman’s brother, the Poet (co-writer Ben Petrie). Rather than finding the Gravedigger’s stench a turn-off, the Poet finds it a turn-on, leading to a brief romance that irrevocably changes both of their lives, the Gravedigger dreaming for once of a happy future and the Poet of a woman who satisfies his deepest, possibly unnatural urges.

But to every romance, a turn of events will separate the starry lovers. The Poet drowns returning from experimental treatment abroad, leaving the Gravedigger completely bereft and eager to bring what’s left of her dead lover, a single finger retrieved by passing sailors, back to life, however limited or diminished. A dabbler in science like a certain Doctor Frankenstein, the Gravedigger gets to bloody, gruesome work, putting her mind and her laboratory to the task of resurrecting both her dead lover and whatever faint hopes she has for their future together.

Shot on a theatrical stage with limited props, partial sets, and a cast doing double, triple, or quadruple duty, up to and including old-school gender switches (female performers playing male characters and vice versa), Dead Lover looks, feels, and sounds like a long-lost Guy Maddin masterpiece, except it isn’t. It’s far more than the sum of its cinematic and theatrical influences (Goth everything, old-school filmmaking effects, DIY aesthetic). Dead Lover synthesizes those influences into something wholly original, transcending them in the process.

And with Glowicki giving her Gravedigger a bizarrely appropriate Cockney accent, covering said digger of graves with an ill-fitting wig, pancake makeup, and smears of grime and dirt, the effect runs contrary to expectations: Rather than a pathetic, even repellent creature worthy of audience condemnation for her actions, the Gravedigger’s obsession with human connection, a relatable influence, as any, predictably leads to all kinds of oddly endearing, oft-hilarious, horror-related havoc.