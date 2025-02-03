Sundance 2025: What We Saw, Liked and Loved
On January 23, 2025, the center of our genre-film loving world moved to Park City, Utah, US, where the Sundance Film Festival unveiled a broad and diverse selection of films.
Our own Mel Valentin and Martin Tsai attended the festival in person, while Daniel Egan and Martin Kudlac provided supplemental review coverage from their respective homes. Our Festivals Editor, Ryland Aldrich, also attended in person, coordinated coverage, and wrote the festival preview.
Here's a recap of our Sundance 2025 coverage. We will update this page as reviews are added, so please bookmark!
Reviews by Mel Valentin:
Twinless
Andre Is an Idiot
Rabbit Trap
Brides
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Atropia
Together
Opus
Dead Lover
Lurker
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Plainclothes
Sorry, Baby
The Legend of Ochi
Reviews by Daniel Egan
DJ Ahmet
Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)
Festival Preview by Ryland Aldrich
Another Year of Exciting Films