Sundance 2025 Preview: Another Year of Exciting Films

It's been a bit of a weird start to 2025, but festival season is kicking off in earnest with the traditional chilly celebration of indie film that is the Sundance Film Festival.

The fest includes 88 feature films in this edition, as well as a few episodic projects and the typical host of best-of-the-best short films. We've poured over the lineup and are here to draw your attention to a few of the standout films that caught our eyes. As always, Sundance is an incredible festival of discovery, so there are bound to be some real gems we missed. But here are a few highlights.