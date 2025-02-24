CANNIBAL MUKBANG Official Trailer: Blood. Sex. Food. Together on VOD and Blu-ray This Spring.

Shy and looking for love, Mark quickly becomes smitten with the outgoing and mysterious Ash, who somehow, much to his surprise, reciprocates the attraction. But as his feelings for her intensify, so does his unexpected submersion into Ash's biggest love: the wild world of mukbanging. And with it, lots of bloodshed.

Aimee Kuge's horror flick, Cannibal Mukbang, is coming to VOD on March 25th. The official trailer was sent out just before the weekend. We're playing a bit of catch up here, but no time like the present to check out the trailer down below.

Cannibal Mukbang stars Nate Wise, April Consalo, and Clay Von Carlowitz. It will be released by Jack Rabbit Media who will also release the flick on Blu-ray on April 22nd.