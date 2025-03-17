CANNIBAL MUKBANG New Clip: I Don't Just Kill Anyone

Shy and looking for love, Mark quickly becomes smitten with the outgoing and mysterious Ash, who somehow, much to his surprise, reciprocates the attraction. But as his feelings for her intensify, so does his unexpected submersion into Ash's biggest love: the wild world of mukbanging. And with it, lots of bloodshed.

Aimee Kuge's horror comedy, Cannibal Mukbang, will be available on Digital and On Demand on March 25th, followed by a Blu-Ray release on April 22nd. The official trailer was sent out a couple weeks ago and recently a new clip was shared. Check it out down below.

Kuge wrote, directed and produced their indie flick. Cannibal Mukbang stars Nate Wise, April Consalo, and Clay Von Carlowitz. Our review of the flick is forthcoming.