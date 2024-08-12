THE MONKEY Teaser: Osgood Perkins Adapts Stephen King's Short Story to Film

When twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start. The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years.

Mr. Perkins has been a busy boy of late. Having made a splash this Summer with their serial killer flick Longlegs, they have now joined the ranks of writers and directors who have adapted the works of Stephen King to film with their new film, The Monkey. Produced by James Wan and handled by Neon The Monkey is due out on the new year, on February 21st, 2025.

A teaser was sent out today. In it, Wan gets the bulk of the shoutouts, reminding everyone of the many, many horror flicks that they'be been involved with over the years. Perkins' only nod is for Longlegs. Never fear, horror fans know of his other work and Longlegs is fresh on everyone's minds right now. Strike while the iron is hot, no?

The teaser ends with leading man, Theo James, covered in blood, removing their glasses to expose the only part of him that isn't covered in blood. Even the curtains behind them haven't faired well against whatever let loose such a wild torrent of blood.

Going to be a pain getting those stains out.