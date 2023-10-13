BREATHING IN: Trailer And Poster For New South African Horror Film From GAIA's Jaco Bouwer

1901, South Africa. As the Second Anglo-Boer War rages on, a wounded General seeks refuge in the small home of a woman and her young daughter. As the hurt man settles in, he begins noticing that something is off about the two women, particularly the daughter, and before long, he’ll learn the real reason for why they’ve invited him and for how they’ve survived on their own for so long. Adapting the beloved South African play of the same name, Jaco Bouwer, director of the SXSW smash Gaia, delivers a tense single-location chamber piece that steadily ratchets up the tension en route to revealing its ultimate chilling endgame.

The way things are going Jaco Bouwer's name will become synominous with the art-house horror genre. After turning heads with his eco-horror Gaia the South African director is back with their new film, Breathing In, set to premiere at Brooklyn Horror Film Fest next week.

Gaia was branded as eco-horror and there was no denying that was simply sumptuous filmmking, gorgeous to behold. It's themes, pacing and photography spoke to something higher than just anyh old commercial horror flick. From the looks of this trailer for Breathing In, this will likely be the expectant brand of filmmaking from Bouwer here on in. Holy moly Breathing In looks beautiful, and haunting.

Check it out, right now!