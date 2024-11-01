STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW: Watch The New Trailer

Anticipation for the next Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, is building and this new trailer builds on top of that. By all appearances it looks like things are back on track, getting ready to deliver some good old fashioned, rollicking space adventure.

We're ignoring that online fandom is already drawing lines in the sand before a single episode airs. We have... hope... for this new series. Check out the new trailer below the official announcement.

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew air on Disney+ on December 3rd.