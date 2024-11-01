STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW: Watch The New Trailer
Anticipation for the next Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, is building and this new trailer builds on top of that. By all appearances it looks like things are back on track, getting ready to deliver some good old fashioned, rollicking space adventure.
We're ignoring that online fandom is already drawing lines in the sand before a single episode airs. We have... hope... for this new series. Check out the new trailer below the official announcement.
The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew air on Disney+ on December 3rd.
Disney+ released a brand-new trailer and poster for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” a fun and exciting, original, live-action series starring Jude Law as a mysterious character (“Jod”) whose true motives are shrouded in mystery.“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.The series stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. Episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung,Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and also serve as executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” launches on December 3 with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.
