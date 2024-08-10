STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW: First Trailer For New Star Wars Series!
If there is anything in the SWU that is meant for you and your kids to watch together Star Wars Skeleton Crew has to be it. That's it. Move over childless adult Star Wars nerds who ruin everything, this live-action series looks like it is tailored specifically for families.
Disney and Lucasfilm launched the first trailer for the upcoming series, Skeleton Crew, at D23 this weekend. It will premiere on Disney+ on December 3rd with a two-episode premiere. Transparently Amblin-esque in it's execution, down to the play of light around the kids' discovery of the spaceship, Onyx Cinder, that will wisk them off-planet, we're due for a good old fashioned children in peril series - The Goonies in Space if you will.
We see all four 'kids' Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). We have a quick look at SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost) and then it ends with the housewives' money shot of Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood. It all looks cool, fun and something that a Star Wars family can enjoy together.
Can we just say, its wild to see the suburbs in the SWU.
“Skeleton Crew” follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.Starring Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost, episodes of the original live-action series are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung. The executive producers are Christopher Ford, Jon Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.