STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW: First Trailer For New Star Wars Series!

If there is anything in the SWU that is meant for you and your kids to watch together Star Wars Skeleton Crew has to be it. That's it. Move over childless adult Star Wars nerds who ruin everything, this live-action series looks like it is tailored specifically for families.

Disney and Lucasfilm launched the first trailer for the upcoming series, Skeleton Crew, at D23 this weekend. It will premiere on Disney+ on December 3rd with a two-episode premiere. Transparently Amblin-esque in it's execution, down to the play of light around the kids' discovery of the spaceship, Onyx Cinder, that will wisk them off-planet, we're due for a good old fashioned children in peril series - The Goonies in Space if you will.

We see all four 'kids' Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). We have a quick look at SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost) and then it ends with the housewives' money shot of Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood. It all looks cool, fun and something that a Star Wars family can enjoy together.

Can we just say, its wild to see the suburbs in the SWU.