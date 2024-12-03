SKELETON CREW, A Reaction: A Show For Your Entire STAR WARS Family

For reasons unknown to us Lucasfilm/Disney saw fit to deem us unworthy of advance screeners of their newest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew. Starting off your article this way probably ensures that we never get a screener again but since we didn’t formally get access to the new show ahead of its release, what we’ll do today is a reaction to last night’s premiere.

Also, once the trades were allowed to publish their reviews we didn’t go looking to see how many episodes formal reviewers were given to watch. Last night the first two episodes of the new series aired on Disney+ so that’s what we’re basing this reaction on.

Given my proclivity to type endlessly when inspired, either until either my fingers cramp or my brain no longer sends the appropriate signals to my hands to make complete and comprehensible sentences, this will probably be review length anyways, showing those studios the errors of their ways when they didn’t include us in the mix this time around.

JUST KEEP DIGGING THAT HOLE, ANDREW.

An overall and perhaps glib feeling about Skeleton Crew is that this was a tactical move by the studios to garner a new generation of Star Wars fans. Already three generations deep into the global population, Skeleton Crew looks to be the most kid-friendly show Disney and Lucasfilm have made to date. Hands down. It clearly gives your children and grandchildren something new to attach to and call their own. Future consumers!

If you want a warm, fuzzy opinion about the show we could also say that Skeleton Crew appears to be a Star Wars show that the whole family can watch together. It is a show that because of its central young cast will connect better with the youngest generation of fans and maybe even connect with the inner child in us old fogies - if you even have one still.

Confession. I’m becoming more and more of the opinion that the further the franchise stays away from its space wizard roots the better the show will be.

BLASPHEMER!!!

I know, I know. With that said, as far as we know Jude Law’s Jod (And Captain Silvo? Come on, you know that’s coming up) may or may not be a Jedi. There’s only the floating key scene from the trailer which also ends episode two to go by. However you feel about Jedi (I didn’t *love* The Acolyte but I appreciated how it knocked them down a peg or two in the series) from what I’ve seen in these first two episodes Skeleton Crew might just be the best Star Wars series since Andor, because it has steered clear of them and looks to be focused on giving viewers a rollicking space adventure for kids. It's right there in the poster, A Space Adventure.