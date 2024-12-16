INTO THE DEEP: Trailer And Poster Exclusive For Shark Action Flick

Okay, we have your first look at the bitey action movie, Into The Deep. We have the poster (which lifts its tagline from you should know where) and the first trailer, which you can watch down below.

Modern day pirates on the hunt for sunken drugs kidnap a boat of tourists and force them to dive into shark infested waters to retrieve the contraband!

The pirates versus sharks flick stars Callum McGowan, Scout Taylor Compton, Jon Seda with Stuart Townsend and Richard Dreyfuss. Dreyfuss, known for their part in the king of shark movies, Jaws, looks to have only a minor role in this new flick.

The new flick comes to us from Christian Sesma. It is also the third film from writing duo Chad Law and Josh Ridghway who wrote Sesma's 2022 movie, Section 8. The movie will be released in select theaters, digital and VOD on January 24th by Saban Films.