STALKER Exclusive: Check Out The Unrated Teaser For French Horror Short

We have got another exclusive from the David Cholewa camp to share with you this morning. Today, we have an unrated, second teaser trailer of their horror short film, Stalker.

After a vicious assault at a party, a young woman flees the scene. And as she walks back home on a gloomy and threatening Paris night, she can't shake the feeling that she's being followed. As she gets closer to her residence, the presence becomes more and more bold and aggressive. And it is only by confronting her deepest inner fears that she will be able to survive the ominous threat.

Take a look at the new teaser below. Near the end we get a clearer shot of some sort of spider-human hybrid creature. The mass of eyes on the creature's back is gross in and of itself - then the legs come out from it's torso. Cholewa assured me that the creature is not really a spider, which didn't fucking help, David, it still gives me the heebiegeebies.

Check it out for yourselves, below.