Locarno 2024 Preview: Hong Sang-soo, Radu Jude, Wang Bing, and Bertrand Mandico to Reveal New Works

The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival (August 7-17) promises an enticing showcase of international cinema. With a staggering 5,679 submissions, the festival has curated a selection of 225 films, featuring 104 world premieres and 5 international premieres to be screened in the picturesque Swiss town of Locarno.

This year’s lineup spans a wide array of genres and styles, with submissions representing 123 countries for features and 122 for shorts and TV series. The festival's inclusive selection highlights films from 29 main production countries and 50 co-production countries, ensuring a rich and diverse cinematic experience. Notably, Swiss cinema will have a robust presence, with 41 Swiss productions featured across various sections of the festival.

The iconic Piazza Grande, the biggest open-air cinema in the Europe, will feature some audience-oriented fare, including Simon Jaquemet's Electric Child and Laetitia Dosch's Le Procès du Chien, Min Bahadur Bham´s Shambhala or the premiere of Tarsem Singh 4K restored The Fall (read the interview).

The Concorso Internazionale section will showcase 17 films vying for the Pardo d’Oro award. The competition is notable for its high representation of female directors, with 41.2% of the films directed by women.

The main competition includes the newest work by tireless and currently most prolific auteur Hong Sangsoo, who has world premiered A Traveller’s Needs at this year's Berlinale, winning the Silver Bear Grand Jury Award. The latest work, By the Stream, stars the director's regular (and his wife) Kim Minhee, Kwon Haehyo and Cho Young, while the story details are still kept under wraps.

Chinese maximalist auteur documentarist Wang Bing brings a follow-up to his Youth (Spring) to Locarno under the title Youth (Hard Times), revolving around “individual and collective stories unfold in Zhili’s textile workshops”. The rising Swiss talent Ramon Zürcher will be unveiling The Sparrow in the Chimney, the final part in “the human coexistence” trilogy following The Strange Kitten and The Girl and The Spider, and described as a fairy-tale family drama full of tenderness, conflict and humor.

Dedicated to first and second features, Concorso Cineasti del Presente, is a platform for emerging talents. Denise Fernandes’ Hanami, Holy Electricity by Tato Kotetishvili or Courtney Stephens´ Invention are among the 15 films selected, showcasing bold storytelling.

The Fuori Concorso section offers a non-competitive space for genre-defying films. Noteworthy entries include Bang Bang by Vincent Grashaw and a follow-up to Conann, Dragon Dilatation by Bertrand Mandico, which is also still kept under wraps.

Locarno continues its commitment to gender diversity with a notable increase in female and non-binary directors. In the feature selection, 27.4% of directors identify as women, 0.9% as non-binary, and 3.1% as mixed co-directions. For shorts and TV series, 36% of directors are women and 2% are non-binary.

Locarno’s commitment to film heritage is evident in the Histoire(s) du Cinéma section, which will feature retrospectives such as Alain Tanner’s Jonas qui aura 25 ans en l'an 2000 and Marcel Schüpbach’s L’Allégement and a retrospective honoring Stan Brakhage.

Check the line-up below.

Piazza Grande Program

E.T. L’EXTRA-TERRESTRE by Steven Spielberg – USA – 1982 Prefestival

FIORE MIO by Paolo Cognetti – Italy, Belgium – 2024 Prefestival

LE DÉLUGE by Gianluca Jodice – Italy, France – 2024

Opening Ceremony

Excellence Award Davide Campari to Mélanie Laurent and Guillaume Canet

REINAS by Klaudia Reynicke – Switzerland, Peru, Spain – 2024

THE FALL (RESTORED CUT) by Tarsem Singh – South Africa, India, United Kingdom – 2024 Raimondo Rezzonico Award to Stacey Sher

ELECTRIC CHILD by Simon Jaquemet – Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Philippines – 2024

UNE FEMME EST UNE FEMME by Jean-Luc Godard – France, Italy – 1961

Leopard Club Award to Irène Jacob

MEXICO 86 by César Díaz – Belgium, France – 2024

SEW TORN by Freddy Macdonald – USA, Switzerland – 2024 Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism to Shah Rukh Khan

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG by Mohammad Rasoulof – Iran, Germany, France – 2024

THE LADY FROM SHANGHAI by Orson Welles – USA – 1947

SHAMBHALA by Min Bahadur Bham – Nepal, France, Norway, Türkiye, Hong Kong, Taiwan, USA, Qatar – 2024 Open Doors Presentation

SAUVAGES by Claude Barras – Switzerland, France, Belgium – 2024 Locarno Kids Award la Mobiliare to Claude Barras

GAUCHO GAUCHO by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw – USA, Argentina – 2024 Vision Award Ticinomoda to Ben Burtt

TIMESTALKER by Alice Lowe – United Kingdom – 2024

RITA by Paz Vega – Spain – 2024

THE PIANO by Jane Campion – Australia, New Zealand, France – 1993 Pardo d’Onore Manor to Jane Campion

LE PROCÈS DE CHIEN by Laetitia Dosch – Switzerland, France – 2024 Closing Ceremony

Concorso Internazionale

AGORA by Ala Eddine Slim Tunisia, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar – 2024

AKIPLĖŠA (TOXIC) by Saulė Bliuvaitė Lithuania – 2024

BOGANCLOCH by Ben Rivers United Kingdom, Germany, Iceland – 2024 Cast: Jake Williams

CENT MILLE MILLIARDS by Virgil Vernier France – 2024

DER SPATZ IM KAMIN by Ramon Zürcher Switzerland – 2024

FOGO DO VENTO (FIRE OF WIND) by Marta Mateus Portugal, Switzerland, France – 2024

GREEN LINE by Sylvie Ballyot France, Lebanon, Qatar – 2024

LA MORT VIENDRA by Christoph Hochhäusler Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium – 2024

LUCE by Silvia Luzi, Luca Bellino Italy – 2024

MOND by Kurdwin Ayub Austria – 2024

QING CHUN (KU) (YOUTH (HARD TIMES)) by WANG Bing France, Luxembourg, Netherlands – 2024

SUYOOCHEON (BY THE STREAM) by Hong Sangsoo South Korea – 2024

SALVE MARIA by Mar Coll Spain – 2024

SESES (DROWNING DRY) by Laurynas Bareiša Lithuania, Latvia – 2024

SULLA TERRA LEGGERI by Sara Fgaier Italy – 2024

TRANSAMAZONIA by Pia Marais France, Germany, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil – 2024

YENI ȘAFAK SOLARKEN (NEW DAWN FADES by Gürcan Keltek Türkiye, Italy, Germany, Norway, Netherlands – 2024

Concorso Cineasti del presente

CRICKETS, IT’S YOUR TURN by Olga Korotko France, Kazakhstan – 2024

DER FLECK by Willy Hans Germany, Switzerland – 2024

FARIO by Lucie Prost France – 2024

FEKETE PONT (LESSON LEARNED) by Bálint Szimler Hungary – 2024

FOUL EVIL DEEDS by Richard Hunter United Kingdom – 2024

HANAMI by Denise Fernandes Switzerland, Portugal, Cape Verde – 2024

HOLY ELECTRICITY by Tato Kotetishvili Georgia, Netherlands – 2024

INVENTION by Courtney Stephens USA – 2024

JOQTAU by Aruan Anartay Kazakhstan – 2024

KADA JE ZAZVONIO TELEFON (WHEN THE PHONE RANG) by Iva Radivojević Serbia, USA – 2024

KOUTÉ VWA (LISTEN TO THE VOICES) by Maxime Jean-Baptiste Belgium, France, French Guiana – 2024

LES ENFANTS ROUGES by Lotfi Achour Tunisia, France, Belgium, Poland – 2024

MONÓLOGO COLECTIVO by Jessica Sarah Rinland Argentina, United Kingdom – 2024

OLIVIA & LAS NUBES by Tomás Pichardo-Espaillat Dominican Republic – 2024

REAL by Adele Tulli Italy, France – 2024

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Internazionale

400 CASSETTES by Thelyia Petraki – Greece, Germany – 2024

B(L)IND THE SACRIFICE by Nakhane – South Africa – 2024

DESPRE IMPOSIBILITATEA UNUI OMAGIU (ON THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF AN HOMAGE) by Xandra Popescu – Romania, Germany – 2024

DULL SPOTS OF GREENISH COLOURS by Sasha Svirsky – Germany – 2024

FREAK by Claire Barnett – USA – 2024

GENDER REVEAL by Mo Matton – Canada – 2024

GIMN CHUME (HYMN OF THE PLAGUE) by Ataka51 – Germany, Russia – 2024

ICEBERGS by Carlos Pereira – Germany – 2024

LINNUD LÄINUD (ON WEARY WINGS GO BY) by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg – Estonia, Lithuania – 2024

LUDWIG (POWER INFERNO) by Anton Bialas – France – 2024

MOTHER IS A NATURAL SINNER by Boris Hadžija, Hoda Taheri – Germany, Iran – 2024

PUNTER by Jason Adam Maselle – South Africa, USA – 2024

QUE TE VAYA BONITO, RICO by Joel Alfonso Vargas – United Kingdom, USA – 2024

RAZEH–DEL by Maryam Tafakory – Iran, United Kingdom, Italy – 2024

SOLEIL GRIS by Camille Monnier – France, Belgium – 2024

THE CAVALRY by Alina Orlov – Canada, USA, Israel – 2024

THE FORM by Melika Pazouki – Iran – 2024

THE NATURE OF DOGS by Pom Bunsermvicha – Thailand, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong – 2024

WASHHH by Mickey Lai – Malaysia, Ireland – 2024

WHAT MARY DIDN’T KNOW by Konstantina Kotzamani – France, Greece, Sweden – 2024

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Nazionale

BETTER NOT KILL THE GROOVE by Jonathan Leggett – Switzerland – 2024

LOOKING SHE SAID I FORGET by Naomi Pacifique – Switzerland, Netherlands – 2024

LUX CARNE by Gabriel Grosclaude – Switzerland – 2024

MAMAN DANSE by Mégane Brügger – Switzerland – 2024

MÉTROPOLE by Theo Kunz – Switzerland – 2024

PROGRESS MINING by Gabriel Böhmer – United Kingdom, Switzerland – 2024

REVIER by Felix Scherrer – Switzerland – 2024

SANS VOIX by Samuel Patthey – Switzerland – 2024

SKY ROGERS: MANAGER DE STARS by Ciel Sourdeau – Switzerland – 2024

TINDERBOYS by Sarah Bucher, Carlos Tapia – Switzerland – 2024

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Corti d’Autore

1 HIJO & 1 PADRE by Andrés Ramírez Pulido – France, Colombia – 2024

CHOU HE ZHUANG (LIKE WHAT WOULD SORROW LOOK) by Hao Zhou – 2024

GWE–IN ESI JEONGCHE (THE MASKED MONSTER) by Syeyoung Park – South Korea – 2024 JOURS AVANT LA MORT DE NICKY by Denis Côté – Canada – 2024

LA FILLE QUI EXPLOSE by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel – France – 2024

LES BOUCHES by Valentin Merz – Switzerland, Mexico – 2024

MY LIFE IS WIND (A LETTER) by Anahita Ghazvinizadeh – USA, Sweden – 2024

PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE by Kevin Jerome Everson – USA – 2024

REVOLVING ROUNDS by Johann Lurf, Christina Jauernik – Austria – 2024

UPSHOT by Maha Haj – Palestine, Italy, France – 2024

Title photo ©Locarno Film Festival