IN A VIOLENT NATURE Interview: Director Chris Nash Talks About Their Slasher Hit

In A Violent Nature, Chris Nash's tremendous take on the slasher genre, opens in cinemas this coming Friday, May 31st. We managed to steal a few minutes of his time and speak with him about his breakout Sundance hit and debut feature film.

In the brief time we had with the local writer/director we learned more about the origin of the flick and the role Gus Van Sant played in it. We also asked about two of the kills that left the biggest impression on us when we watched the movie. More so, how did he do them.

It's short, it's sweet, but we felt duty-bound to speak with Nash, to support him and the home team, the many friends of ours in the Toronto area that made this unexpected slasher flick possible.