DELICATE ARCH Trailer: Supernatural Thriller From Exec Producer Rodney Ascher to Have World Premiere at Dances With Films

Heading out into the wilderness and losing your shit is not that uncommon in genre cinema. What makes you pay particular attention to a project is when your film has the backing of one Rodney Ascher, director of such faves as The Nightmare and Room 237.

If Ascher believed so much in Matt Warren's Delicate Arch to throw in his clout and experience as an Executive Producer then that's certainly good enough for us. Then we saw the trailer and yep, this is going to some kind of special weirdness once it hits the festival circuit, starting with its world premiere at Dances With Films at the end of the month.

Check out the trailer below.