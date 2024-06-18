DELICATE ARCH Trailer: Supernatural Thriller From Exec Producer Rodney Ascher to Have World Premiere at Dances With Films
Heading out into the wilderness and losing your shit is not that uncommon in genre cinema. What makes you pay particular attention to a project is when your film has the backing of one Rodney Ascher, director of such faves as The Nightmare and Room 237.
If Ascher believed so much in Matt Warren's Delicate Arch to throw in his clout and experience as an Executive Producer then that's certainly good enough for us. Then we saw the trailer and yep, this is going to some kind of special weirdness once it hits the festival circuit, starting with its world premiere at Dances With Films at the end of the month.
Check out the trailer below.
DELICATE ARCH TO WORLD PREMIERE AT DANCES WITH FILMS 2024Supernatural thriller from filmmaker Matt Warren and executive producer Rodney Ascher (ROOM 237, A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX) to debut at celebrated Los Angeles festival later this monthDELICATE ARCH, the new supernatural thriller from writer/director Matt Warren and executive producer Rodney Ascher, will World Premiere as part of Dances With Films on Friday, June 28th. The celebrated Los Angeles festival is proud to welcome the film into the world, accompanied by a red carpet event and post-screening Q&A with the picture's cast and crew.Grant, Wilda, Cody, and Ferg are all college students in Salt Lake City. Grant and Cody are supposed to be BFFs, but Grant - a paranoid and spoiled film student - suspects Cody is secretly hooking up with Wilda, an ex-girlfriend Grant is struggling to remain amicable with. Their friend is Ferg, Wilda’s nonbinary stoner cousin and an amateur student of Theosophy and ritual magic.Fleeing an atmospheric disaster known as “The Inversion” in the Salt Lake Valley, the group decides to go camping in Southern Utah’s Arches National Park. As Grant’s obsessive voyeurism escalates on-site, he begins to sense a malevolent, imperceptible force encroaching on them.What is it? An ancient Lovecraftian Evil? An extraterrestrial manipulation? A nuclear experiment gone wrong? Zombies?!?! Or perhaps… something even weirder?The film, written and directed by Matt Warren, stars William Leon, Kelley Mack, Kevin Bohleber, and Rene Leech and is produced by Larissa Beck, Josh Long, Aaron Nelson, and Warren.
Delicate Arch - Trailer from Matt Warren on Vimeo.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.