ALIEN: ROMULUS: New Trailer And a Poster That Goes For The Throat
Back in the day I was with my parents and brother in one of our local malls and we were thinking about going to see a movie. This was when James Cameron's Aliens was playing and I kid you not, our mom, for a brief moment was thinking out loud, "Should we go see Aliens?". I was thirteen and my brother was ten at the time. I think she clued in to how bad a choice that would have been for us at the time because my brother and I looked at each other, "Is she for real? Doesn't she know what that movie is about?" Alas, we did not go see it thus saving our family from lofty therapy bills.
I tell you that story to say this about Alien: Romulus, any parent standing outside their cinema this August, looking at this new poster and still thinking that they should take their just-teen or pre-teen to go see it needs their head examined, or glasses. Start with glasses.
Then watch this new trailer because holy hell does this look intense. Like, cardiac arrest inducing intense. And answer me this. Why has it taken this long to give us something that feels really fresh and new for the franchise? The first half of this new trailer is face-hugger heavy and just now we're seeing one trying to force its incubation tube into the mouth of its targetted victim? Or what about that lighting from behind and see the baby xenoporph rattling around in a rib cage? What. The hell?
I feel like I'm thirteen years old again and I quickly need mom to come to her senses and tell me we're not going to go see Alien: Romulus. I might not be able to handle this one.
The terrifying new trailer and poster for “Alien: Romulus” is here! The all-new sci-hi/horror-thriller from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez opens exclusively in theatres August 16, 2024.“Alien: Romulus” takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Civil War”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. “Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott (“Napoleon”), who directed the original “Alien” and produced and directed the series’ entries “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” Michael Pruss (“Boston Strangler”), and Walter Hill (“Alien”), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (“Charlie’s Angels”), Brent O’Connor (“Bullet Train”), and Tom Moran (“Unstoppable”) serving as executive producers.
