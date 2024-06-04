ALIEN: ROMULUS: New Trailer And a Poster That Goes For The Throat

Back in the day I was with my parents and brother in one of our local malls and we were thinking about going to see a movie. This was when James Cameron's Aliens was playing and I kid you not, our mom, for a brief moment was thinking out loud, "Should we go see Aliens?". I was thirteen and my brother was ten at the time. I think she clued in to how bad a choice that would have been for us at the time because my brother and I looked at each other, "Is she for real? Doesn't she know what that movie is about?" Alas, we did not go see it thus saving our family from lofty therapy bills.

I tell you that story to say this about Alien: Romulus, any parent standing outside their cinema this August, looking at this new poster and still thinking that they should take their just-teen or pre-teen to go see it needs their head examined, or glasses. Start with glasses.

Then watch this new trailer because holy hell does this look intense. Like, cardiac arrest inducing intense. And answer me this. Why has it taken this long to give us something that feels really fresh and new for the franchise? The first half of this new trailer is face-hugger heavy and just now we're seeing one trying to force its incubation tube into the mouth of its targetted victim? Or what about that lighting from behind and see the baby xenoporph rattling around in a rib cage? What. The hell?

I feel like I'm thirteen years old again and I quickly need mom to come to her senses and tell me we're not going to go see Alien: Romulus. I might not be able to handle this one.