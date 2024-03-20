ALIEN: ROMULUS Teaser: Looking to Inject Some Life And Horror Into ALIEN Franchise. A Xenomorph Egg Into Your Chest Cavity is Not Optional.
20th Century Studios have unleashed the first teaser trailer for Fede Alvarez's contribution to the Alien franchise with an all out horror edtion called Alien: Romulus. It's coming to cinemas on August 16th
The hiring of Alvarez says something. Perhaps this is what the franchise needs to get back on its feet after the return of the original's director, Ridley Scott, with his ambitious Prometheus and Covenant films. To tap into what really brings us back to these films time and time again, to be scared out of our whits. There is not time to wonder and ponder the nature of the universe when it's trying to eat you.
The breakout of facehuggers is something we haven't seen yet. Usually, the films have waited until the xenomorphs have reached maturity before they start hunting en masse. That shot of mulitple facehuggers chasing down lots of space-fearing youths (Don't you mean space-faring? I know what I said) is pretty great.
The teaser trailer and poster for a truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, 20th Century Studios’ “Alien: Romulus,” is here! “Alien: Romulus” opens exclusively in theatres nationwide August 16, 2024.The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. “Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott (“Napoleon”), who directed the original “Alien” and produced and directed the series’ entries “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” Michael Pruss (“Boston Strangler”), and Walter Hill (“Alien”), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (“Charlie’s Angels”), Brent O’Connor (“Bullet Train”), and Tom Moran (“Unstoppable”) serving as executive producers.
