ALIEN: ROMULUS Teaser: Looking to Inject Some Life And Horror Into ALIEN Franchise. A Xenomorph Egg Into Your Chest Cavity is Not Optional.

20th Century Studios have unleashed the first teaser trailer for Fede Alvarez's contribution to the Alien franchise with an all out horror edtion called Alien: Romulus. It's coming to cinemas on August 16th

The hiring of Alvarez says something. Perhaps this is what the franchise needs to get back on its feet after the return of the original's director, Ridley Scott, with his ambitious Prometheus and Covenant films. To tap into what really brings us back to these films time and time again, to be scared out of our whits. There is not time to wonder and ponder the nature of the universe when it's trying to eat you.

The breakout of facehuggers is something we haven't seen yet. Usually, the films have waited until the xenomorphs have reached maturity before they start hunting en masse. That shot of mulitple facehuggers chasing down lots of space-fearing youths (Don't you mean space-faring? I know what I said) is pretty great.