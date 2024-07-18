ALIEN ROMULUS: Final Trailer For The Sci-fi Horror That Will Scar Little Kids For Life
While all of our attention has been focused on another Disney company property coming out next week the sci-fi horror flick of the Summer, which one of its stars said, "I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life,", has been sneaking up on us. Fede Alvarez's Alien Romulus.
Due in cinemas nationwide on August 16th the final trailer came out today. Check it out down below. Let me say this, if they're going so far as to show us more of what happens to Navarro (Alieen Wu) in this final trailer and that isn't the scarring part, what else does Alvarez have in store for us?
Advance tickets are now on sale.
“Alien: Romulus” takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Civil War”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. “Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott (“Napoleon”), who directed the original “Alien” and produced and directed the series’ entries “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” Michael Pruss (“Boston Strangler”), and Walter Hill (“Alien”), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (“Charlie’s Angels”), Brent O’Connor (“Bullet Train”), and Tom Moran (“Unstoppable”) serving as executive producers.
