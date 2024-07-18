ALIEN ROMULUS: Final Trailer For The Sci-fi Horror That Will Scar Little Kids For Life

Alien Romulus. While all of our attention has been focused on another Disney company property coming out next week the sci-fi horror flick of the Summer, which one of its stars said , "I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life,", has been sneaking up on us. Fede Alvarez's

Due in cinemas nationwide on August 16th the final trailer came out today. Check it out down below. Let me say this, if they're going so far as to show us more of what happens to Navarro (Alieen Wu) in this final trailer and that isn't the scarring part, what else does Alvarez have in store for us?

Advance tickets are now on sale.