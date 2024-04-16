Bertrand Bonello's COMA Heads for U.S. Release

As soon as I hit 'publish' on my article on films by director Bertrand Bonello that are now streaming, I realized I forgot to mention his penultimate film, Coma, which is currently not streaming.

Then came the very welcome news that Coma is heading for U.S. theatrical release next month! Here's the official synopsis:

"Amidst a period of unprecedented world events, an eighteen-year-old girl's life is placed on hold. Isolated in her bedroom, she falls under the spell of the mysterious vlogger Patricia Coma. As time carries on, the lines between her dreams, fears, hopes, and reality begin to blur into one another.



"From French master Bertrand Bonello (The Beast, Zombi Child, Nocturama), Coma is 'a neo-Lynchian slow burn masterpiece' (International Cinephile Society) that creates a dream-like representation of our present. A 'delirious marvel' (The Playlist) that breaks apart boundaries of genre, filmmaking, and storytelling, Coma bravely confronts the anxieties of today in order to imagine the possibilities of the future."

Louise Labeque and Julia Faure star. The film is described as a fantasy drama. It's scheduled to open May 17 at New York's Roxy Cinema, via Film Movement, with additional markets to follow. And yes, there will be animation, mixed in with the live-action and ... dolls? Check out the trailer and a few pictures in the gallery below.

