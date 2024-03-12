STALKER: French Horror Short From DEAD SHADOWS' David Cholewa Enters Post, Shares First Look
After a vicious assault at a party, a young woman flees the scene. And as she walks back home on a gloomy and threatening Paris night, she can't shake the feeling that she's being followed. As she gets closer to her residence, the presence becomes more and more bold and aggressive. And it is only by confronting her deepest inner fears that she will be able to survive the ominous threat.
It has been quite a while since we last wrote about French filmmaker David Cholewa, back in the days when his debut feature film Dead Shadows was about to be unleashed upon the World. They have brought us news that a new short they are working on, Stalker, is heading into post.
Cholewa has finished shooting in Paris, France, and provided a first look for everyone. Cholewa co-wrote Stalker with Remy Gente, who is editing the short and is the VFX supervisor as well.
Check out the first look stills down below the announcement.
Promising French director David Cholewa is back after the release of his directorial debut, the cult Sci Fi/Horror feature Dead Shadows, which was released in the US/Canada by Shout! Factory and 25 territories.He just completed his new project, a short genre film entitled Stalker which was shot onlocation in Paris, France. Based on an a story by David Cholewa and co-written by Rémy Gente and David Cholewa , Stalker is a unique take on the stalker sub-genre, subtly addressing the themes of the surmounting violence in the streets and the perils that women often find themselves in.The short film is presently in active postproduction and will take the festival route shortly. Remy Gente, who created key animation for Guillermo Del Toro’s TV show The Strain is the editor and VFX supervisor.
