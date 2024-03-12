STALKER: French Horror Short From DEAD SHADOWS' David Cholewa Enters Post, Shares First Look

After a vicious assault at a party, a young woman flees the scene. And as she walks back home on a gloomy and threatening Paris night, she can't shake the feeling that she's being followed. As she gets closer to her residence, the presence becomes more and more bold and aggressive. And it is only by confronting her deepest inner fears that she will be able to survive the ominous threat.

It has been quite a while since we last wrote about French filmmaker David Cholewa, back in the days when his debut feature film Dead Shadows was about to be unleashed upon the World. They have brought us news that a new short they are working on, Stalker, is heading into post.

Cholewa has finished shooting in Paris, France, and provided a first look for everyone. Cholewa co-wrote Stalker with Remy Gente, who is editing the short and is the VFX supervisor as well.

Check out the first look stills down below the announcement.