STALKER: First Poster And Teaser For French Horror Short

After a vicious assault at a party, a young woman flees the scene. And as she walks back home on a gloomy and threatening Paris night, she can't shake the feeling that she's being followed. As she gets closer to her residence, the presence becomes more and more bold and aggressive. And it is only by confronting her deepest inner fears that she will be able to survive the ominous threat.

Now that the Olympics are over its time once again to visit the dark and seedy side of the City of Lights, just in time for the Paralympics. Mon dieu! Back in March we shared our first look at David Cholewa's upcoming horror short, Stalker. Now, we have a teaser trailer and first poster to share with you this morning. Check them both out down below.

Stalker is a unique take on the stalker sub-genre, subtly addressing the themes of the surmounting violence in the streets and the perils that women often find themselves in.

The teaser does a good job of setting up the stalking by a mysterious person in a rain slicker (the go to uniform of anyone insidious) but right at the very end we get a look at some effects work, supurvised by the editor and co-writer, Remy Gente. The teaser started all dark and triggering, then it went weird. See for yourself.

Stalker is about to set out on its festival run.