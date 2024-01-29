Berlinale 2024: Exclusive WHO DO I BELONG TO Poster Premiere, Exploring War's Human Toll

Tunisian-Canadian director Meryam Joobeur's first feature film, Who Do I Belong To (Mé el Aïn), has been picked for the official competition of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale, held from February 15 to 25, 2024. Who Do I Belong To is part of Berlinale's eclectic competition lineup, featuring 20 films from 30 countries, and one of the two debuting films, with Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o presiding over the jury,

The story centers on Aicha, a Tunisian mother with prophetic dreams, played by Salha Nasraoui. The narrative unfolds on a rural farm where Aicha, her husband Brahim (Mohamed Hassine Grayaa), and their three sons face turmoil when the two eldest sons, portrayed by Malek Mechergui and Adam Bessa, leave for war, and one returns with a mysterious pregnant wife (Dea Liane).

The official synopsis: “Aicha lives in the isolated north of Tunisia with her husband and youngest son. The family lives in anguish after the departure of the eldest sons Mehdi and Amine to the violent embrace of war. When Mehdi unexpectedly returns home with a mysterious pregnant wife, a darkness emerges, threatening to consume the entire village. Aicha is caught between her maternal love and her search for the truth.”

The film explores themes of maternal love, the search for truth, and the impact of war on a family. Joobeur, known for short works like Brotherhood (2018), which earned an Oscar nomination, continues to capture complex human emotions in her storytelling.