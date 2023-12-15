Arrow Video Player in January: Brea Grant Selects, Coffin Joe, Chiba, Craven And More

Arrow Video is ready to ring in the New Year with a bounty of genre goodness for their subscribers.

The year kicks off with a curated list of titles from the versatile Brea Grant. The month's western and kung fu offerings come by way of They Call It... Red Cemetery and The Shaolin Plot. Then there are the brand new restorations of titles from one of the most notorious filmmakers of all time, Coffin Joe.

Pound for pound the Arrow Video platform is the best bang for your buck. Check out all of January's titles in the announcement below.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

January 2024 Lineup Announced

January 2024 Seasons:

Brea Grant ﻿Selects, Cult Classics,

Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe: Part One,

Arrow Podcast With Sam and Dan, Canine Chaos

Arrow Video is excited to announce the January 2024 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

Feature Presentations: January 2024 | ARROW

ARROW kicks off the New Year on January 5 with a deep dive, courtesy of the star of The Stylist and After Midnight as well as the director of 12 HR Shift and Torn Hearts.

Brea Grant Selects (UK/ IRE/ US/CA): "I am thrilled to be teaming up with Arrow to share some of my all-time favorite horror movies with you. From the delightful to the horrifying, these movies remind me of why I wanted to make movies in the first place (yes, including Basket Case)."

Titles Include: Ringu, The Stylist, The Leech.

Also on January 5, audiences in every territory can discover a new short homage to the Spaghetti Westerns of years gone by.

They Call It... Red Cemetery (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Among the crosses of an old cemetery, two outlaws have a dispute over honor, companionship and greed.

On January 12, look back at genre-bending cinema history with Cult Classics (UK/ IRE/ US/CA).

ARROW have been championing Cult for over twenty years. They love everything that’s interesting and alternative and they think you will too. They're going to show you what you’ve been missing. They're going to show you that Cult is not just horror, it’s about alternative storytelling and iconic filmmaking. It’s about viewing that challenges you and that is not like what anyone else is offering.

Titles Include: Children of the Corn, Re-Animator, Hellraiser.

On January 15, prepare to be buried with a cultural icon, anti-establishment statement, sadistic lord of carnival horror in Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe: Part One (UK/ IRE/ US/CA). A host of Coffin Joe titles are available in Part One of the collection with brand new restorations.

With his iconic long fingernails, top hat and cape, Zé do Caixão (Coffin Joe) was the creation of Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins, who wrote, directed and starred in a series of outrageous movies from 1964 to 2008.

An unholy undertaker in search of the perfect woman to propagate his bloodline, Zé do Caixão made his screen debut with the first Brazilian-produced horror film, At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul. Three years later, his quest would continue in This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse, with Zé embarking on an even more brutal campaign of terror, aided and abetted by his hunchbacked assistant.

The Strange World of Coffin Joe, meanwhile, is an anthology of three short horror films featuring a strange dollmaker, a necrophiliac balloon seller with a foot fetish, and a psychotic professor involved in sadistic rituals. Sex, perversion and sadism abound in The Awakening of the Beast as a psychiatrist experiments on four volunteers with Lsd in this surreal examination of 60s drug culture.

Diverging from horror toward satirical black comedy, The End of Man sees a naked stranger emerge from the sea to perform miracles in a nearby town and become a modern messiah whose deeds will affect the whole world.

Newly restored from the best available elements and packed with new and archival extras, Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe is a love letter to one of the great iconoclasts of horror, who forged his films in the face of military dictatorship and religious censorship to become Brazil’s national Boogeyman. Keep your eyes peeled for Part Two.

Titles Include: At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul, This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse, The Awakening of the Beast.

On January 19, North American subscribers can relish Samm Hung’s last film under his mentor director Huang Feng, The Shaolin Plot (US/CA).

Based on a story by legendary storyteller Ni Kuang (The 36th Chamber of Shaolin), The Shaolin Plot is a classic tale of martial arts intrigue and deception, combining the incoming new wave of action with the old, resulting in one of the most overlooked and underrated kung fu classics from one of the most prolific Hong Kong film studios of all time!

Also on January 19, peek behind the curtain at the ARROW Podcast with Sam and Dan (UK/ IRE/ US/CA).

The Arrow Video Podcast With Sam And Dan is a bi-weekly film discussion show. Join hosts Sam Ashurst and Dan Martin as they go into detail on past, present and future Arrow titles, as well as all their favorite rare and obscure movies. With Arrow news, exclusives, and occasional guests, it’s a must-listen for film fans and cult collectors.

Titles Include: The Big Boss, Dirty Ho, Death Screams.

As the New Year gives way to the swift arrival of Cupid, cuddle up with Canine Chaos (UK/ IRE/ US/CA) on January 26.

From the snapping jaws of a family pet gone wrong to packs of lycanthropic howlers at the moon, get your dose of doggos in Canine Chaos, a collection of four-legged films featuring tail-wagging treats like Sonny Chiba with werewolf powers and the Wes Craven film that features an Alsatian having a flashback!

Bury your bones, loosen your leash and sit up and beg for a collection of frightening fleabags and hound-based horror.

Titles Include: The Pack, Wolf Guy, Madhouse.