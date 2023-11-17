BASEMENT GAMES: New Horror Thriller From TRAUMA's Lucio A Rojas Heads to Post

Looks like it is time to start preparing ourselves for another brutal horror thriller from our friend Lucio A Rojas.

Spiritually, emotionally, and physically preparing ourselves.

Rojas continues to exorcise his demons - or appease them, I don’t know - through the medium of film. He has recently wrapped up shooting his new thriller, Basement Games, an adaptation of Simone Trojahn’s 2019 novel of the same name.

Basement Games tells the story of Laura, a young traveling photographer who, while traveling in southern Chile, is kidnapped by some brothers who live in a rural town, unleashing a horrible ordeal at the hands of her captors.

Rural towns… are the worst.

Rojas has recently completed filming on the new film and passed along the first teaser poster and a small selection of BTS and production stills. You will find them below the official announcement.

THE SHOOTING OF "BASEMENT GAMES", AN ADAPTATION OF SIMONE TROJAHN'S NOVEL AND DIRECTED BY FILMMAKER LUCIO A. ROJAS.

The shooting of the thriller "Basement Games", directed by Lucio A. Rojas ("Trauma", "Sendero", "Apps"), who was also in charge of the adaptation of the original script, finished a few days ago in the towns of Constitución and Putú (Maule Region, Chile). The film is produced by RedRum Ent, in co-production with Fascinante Films and Cinecon of Constitución, as a partner for the realization of this film.

Michael Merhi, producer of the film and CEO of RedRum Ent, tells us: "We decided to start these projects with an important work of our catalog. Based on the best-selling novel by Simone Trojahn, in which the author pushed the boundaries of the thriller genre and delved into the human psyche. Endowed with extreme horror and the sordidness befitting a story of this type."

In its film adaptation, "Basement Games" tells the story of “Laura, a young traveling photographer who, while traveling in southern Chile, is kidnapped by some brothers who live in a rural town, unleashing for her a horrible ordeal at the hands of her captors."

The film stars Giuliana Natalini, Herman Heyne, and Mario Olivares as Laura and the brothers in this story.

For the production, this project was a difficult challenge: "It was a very tough shoot because of the weather conditions and the story to be developed. Simone's book contains great violence and tension at all times. Bringing this to 100 minutes, focusing above all on the construction of the characters, and that the graphic or explicit was present, but not the main thing, was a challenge. We had a wonderful cast that gave their all throughout the shoot, delivering really tough, very sordid, chilling, and dramatic scenes, which we have no doubt will be a journey for the viewer."

The film was directed by cinematographer Diego Medina and art director Noelia Bertinotti. The special effects were designed and produced by Abigail Ruiz.

"Basement Games" promises to be an intense and dramatic thriller that explores the darkest corners of human perversion and putrefaction.

Michael Merhi who founded Redrum Books Verlag in 2017, has published in Germany over 300 books by more than 60 authors in the horror, thriller, erotic, and horror genres. His entry into film production with the creation of Redrum Entertainment GmbH in 2021 aims to produce risky and personality-driven stories from his directors, giving them the freedom to work. Together with Lucio A. Rojas, they will develop several films for the future.

In this regard, Rojas points out. "Now we are starting to work on 'Malebolge', a project that we will shoot next May in Argentina, in the province of Córdoba. We are also in the process of post-production of 'Profanía', a horror/fantasy film made in Argentina, which will be released in mid-2024 in fantastic film festivals. These days we are starting the editing of 'Basement Games'. After these projects, we are preparing other novelties together with RedRum for the coming years. Hopefully this will continue to grow and allow new voices in regional fantasy to continue to appear," he added.