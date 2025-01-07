THOU SHALT KILL Exclusive Clip: Augie Duke Headlines Thriller, Available Now on VOD

Thou Shalt Kill stars Augie Duke ( Mayans M.C. ) as Shannon Donner, a mother haunted by her past and struggling to overcome her battles with alcoholism. With nothing left to lose, Shannon finds herself face-to-face one night with a relentless and twisted serial killer, played by Vince Lozano ( Pirates of the Caribbean ), who holds an eerie and terrifying advantage—he can only kill those who fear him. Ayden Lozano rounds out the cast as Shannon’s son, Alby Donner, adding layers of depth and emotion to this haunting story.

Thou Shalt Kill is available now on VOD wherever you get your movies.

“Thou Shalt Kill” Will Make You Rethink Your Faith

Prepare for a chilling tale of terror and suspense as Thou Shalt Kill debuts on Video-on-Demand and Digital platforms everywhere today. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Friedman (Acts of Desperation), this gripping thriller promises to take audiences on a tense, edge-of-your-seat journey into the darkest corners of fear and survival.

Thou Shalt Kill stars Augie Duke (Mayans M.C.) as Shannon Donner, a mother haunted by her past and struggling to overcome her battles with alcoholism. With nothing left to lose, Shannon finds herself face-to-face one night with a relentless and twisted serial killer, played by Vince Lozano (Pirates of the Caribbean), who holds an eerie and terrifying advantage—he can only kill those who fear him. Ayden Lozano rounds out the cast as Shannon’s son, Alby Donner, adding layers of depth and emotion to this haunting story.

This atmospheric thriller was brought to life by producers Tom Malloy, CEO of Trick Candle Productions, and Shaked Berenson, CEO of The Horror Collective, who joined forces to co-finance this cinematic journey. With their commitment to elevating the horror genre and bringing audiences unforgettable experiences, Malloy and Berenson ensure that Thou Shalt Kill delivers a fresh take on suspenseful storytelling that delves into the psyche of fear itself.

“The concept of a killer who preys only on those who fear him raises the stakes in a unique way,” says director Richard Friedman. “Augie Duke’s portrayal of a mother with nothing left to fear is both compelling and raw, and we’re thrilled for audiences to experience this film.”

Be sure to catch Thou Shalt Kill on VOD platforms starting today, and prepare for a night of terror you won’t soon forget.