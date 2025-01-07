HAZARD: Opioid Crisis Drama In Cinemas Beginning January 10th

You will find the trailer down below the official announcement.

Hazard , a drama focused on the opioid crisis that has ravaged the U.S. is coming to cinemas in Appalachia, a region hit particularly hard by the epidemic over the years.

HAZARD - In theatres beginning January 10th

Following its recent “Best Picture-New Visions” award win at the Bahamas International Film Festival, HAZARD is a powerful new addiction drama set in Appalachia. Starring Sosie Bacon (SMILE, and Daughter of Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick), Alex Roe (MGM+'s BILLY THE KID, FOREVER MY GIRL) Dave Davis (THE VIGIL, RENFIELD), Steven Ogg (THE WALKING DEAD, SNOWPIERCER), and Kevin Sizemore (MINE 9, NCIS), the film takes a searing look at the opioid crisis gripping the region.

Set in the mining town of Hazard, the film follows Will, a reluctant drug dealer trying to reunite his fractured family while unintentionally deepening their addiction. As tensions rise within the community, Will faces a heartbreaking choice: succumb to his own addiction or fight to save his family before it’s too late.

HAZARD provides an unflinching examination of the opioid epidemic, a crisis that has ravaged countless lives for decades. The film goes beyond the headlines to offer a nuanced portrayal of those impacted by addiction, shedding light on an urgent issue that demands deeper understanding and action.

The film will begin its theatrical release on January 10th, 2025, with screenings in over two dozen theaters across Appalachia. The release will expand throughout the region on January 17th, followed by openings in New York on January 31st and Los Angeles on February 7th.

Director Eddie Mensore (MINE 9) and the cast will attend select screenings and host community panels addressing addiction and mental health during the film's theatrical run.

The soundtrack for HAZARD is now available via sonaBLAST! Records.