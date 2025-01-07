THE REMEDY: Alex Kahuam's Psychological Supernatural Thriller Heads Into Post

A troubled young man is a caregiver for both his terminally ill mother and his mentally ill sister. When he makes a desperate attempt to save his mom, he unleashes a supernatural entity that feeds on human flesh.

Alex Kahuam's new film The Remedy recently wrapped up filming and has headed into post. We can expect it to show up on the festival circuit later this year. A teaser image heads this article with some BTS shots of Kahuam with his cast down below.

The psychological supernatural horror stars Timothy Granaderos (13 Reasons Why?), London Thor (Gen V), Doug Jones (Shape of Water), Chris Mulkey (Whiplash) and Jenny O'hara (Devil).

Side note, Kahuam's last feature film, Failure!, is having a limited theatrical release the week of January 20th here in LA and a North America digital release on January 28th.