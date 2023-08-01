FRANKIE FREAKO: Hangar 18 Wraps Steven Kostanski's Little Monster Horror-Comedy
Ooh, this is fun news. Production has wrapped on Frankie Freako, the next film from one of Canada's purest genre stars, Steven Kostanski.
The director of PG: Psycho Goreman, The Void and Manborg, is now tackling the little monster horror-comedy genre. His new film stars one of his Astron-6 bretheren Conor Sweeney. They play a "workaholic yuppie Conor Sweeney whose perfect life is turned upside down when he accidentally unleashes a trio of tiny trouble-makers into his home".
Frankie Freako is being produced by Hanger 18 Media, the produciton arm of Raven Banner Entertainment and 9 Light Entertainment. Shout! Studios has acquired all U.S. distribution rights to Frankie Freako for cross-platform releases. Raven Banner is handling Canadian distribution and International sales.
One thing missed in earlier announcements from the trades is that the creature effects were created by the newly minted indie FX house, Action Pants FX. This is a new effects company led by producing team of Kostanski and partners, Pasha Patriki of 9 LIght Entertiament, and Michael Paszt, Andrew Hunt & James Fler of Raven Banner Entertainment.
We will keep you posted as news comes to light.
"Steven is a human love letter to genre films, and this is a partnership Shout has long sought. With his impeccable sense of tone and humor, not to mention his wizardry with practical effects, Frankie Freako will surely delight fans of those subversive and mischievous creature features of yesteryear." stated Jordan Fields, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions & Originals at Shout! Studios. "Action Pants was created with the purpose of providing indie genre films with prosthetics, specialty props and creature FX, while also being a home base for all of my and Hangar 18's upcoming projects," stated Kostanski. "When Steve approached us about starting up an FX shop, we were like kids in a candy store. We all grew up on practical FX movies and immediately jumped at the chance to champion that independent spirit with him." added Paszt
