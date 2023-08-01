FRANKIE FREAKO: Hangar 18 Wraps Steven Kostanski's Little Monster Horror-Comedy

Ooh, this is fun news. Production has wrapped on Frankie Freako, the next film from one of Canada's purest genre stars, Steven Kostanski.

The director of PG: Psycho Goreman, The Void and Manborg, is now tackling the little monster horror-comedy genre. His new film stars one of his Astron-6 bretheren Conor Sweeney. They play a "workaholic yuppie Conor Sweeney whose perfect life is turned upside down when he accidentally unleashes a trio of tiny trouble-makers into his home".

Frankie Freako is being produced by Hanger 18 Media, the produciton arm of Raven Banner Entertainment and ‍9 Light Entertainment. Shout! Studios has acquired all U.S. distribution rights to Frankie Freako for cross-platform releases. Raven Banner is handling Canadian distribution and International sales.

One thing missed in earlier announcements from the trades is that the creature effects were created by the newly minted indie FX house, Action Pants FX. This is a new effects company led by producing team of Kostanski and partners, Pasha Patriki of 9 LIght Entertiament, and Michael Paszt, Andrew Hunt & James Fler of Raven Banner Entertainment.

We will keep you posted as news comes to light.